Ravens Enter NFL's Intensive Protocol After Positive COVID-19 Test

Nov 02, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens
We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's intensive protocol.

In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol.

The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance.

