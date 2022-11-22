Ravens Eye View: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov 22, 2022 at 01:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112222-Hamilton
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

It wasn't pretty all the way around, but the defensive tape was especially fun to watch after the Ravens' 13-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Patrick Queen has been on a roll, but this was his best game yet, as he finished with a team-high 12 tackles, half sack and tackle for loss. Queen's grade of 90.6 from Pro Football Focus was the highest of his career and it's easy to see why.

The Queen-Roquan Smith combo is paying big dividends already. Smith showed his extremely high motormaking a key third-and-long stop.

Before suffering his knee injury, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was off to a very hot start. On the Panthers' first drive, Hamilton set the tone and kept it going from there.

Another key return for the Ravens defense has been that of Tyus Bowser, who saw more action in his second game back from last season's Achilles injury. Bowser's versatility makes a big difference.

The Ravens' run defense was dominant against Carolina, which had been running the ball well with D'Onta Foreman. Foreman had three 100-yard games in his previous four contests, but finished with just 24 yards on 11 carries versus the Ravens.

It wasn't all defense for the Ravens. While the offense stubbed its toe with penalties once it was in scoring range, Lamar Jackson still made some spectacular plays and was efficient in the passing game, completing 24 of 33 passes while adding a 1-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

Demarcus Robinson was the receiver Jackson leaned on, as the veteran wideout caught all nine of his targets for 128 yards. Robinson broke out a sick double movethat we first saw in his opening preseason game as a Raven.

The Ravens defense closed out the game behind a barrage of sacks and turnovers on Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, leaving no doubt that it was total domination from start to finish.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/22: Were Ravens 'Exposed' in Ugly Win Over Panthers?

Local pundit says frustration over the Ravens' double-digit victory is 'not reasonable.' Patrick Queen discusses his critics and chemistry with Roquan Smith.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Injuries 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Coaches want to get Devin Duvernay the ball more. Ravens hopeful Gus Edwards can return this week. Rashod Bateman's surgery sets up well for a good recovery.

news

Demarcus Robinson Is Thriving in a Larger Role

With nine catches for 128 yards against the Panthers, Demarcus Robinson continued to step forward in the aftermath of Rashod Bateman's season-ending injury.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 11 vs. Panthers

Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith played 100% of the snaps together. Devin Duvernay played a career-high 84% of the offensive action. Mark Andrews was full-go in first game back.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Hums Without Stars Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase

T.J Watt on Steelers' woes: 'Sitting here sulking about it isn't going to do anything.' Myles Garrett is worried that Browns are wasting prime years of key players.

news

Late for Work 11/21: A Win Is a Win, But Ravens 'Will Need to Play Far Better'

Concerns over injuries loom large over victory. Patrick Queen is emerging next to Roquan Smith. Rashod Bateman had his surgery

news

What the Panthers Said After Their Loss in Baltimore

Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense and the Panthers talk about their plan for limiting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens running game.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win vs. Panthers

The Ravens' dominant defense is here to stay. The offense needs to be better situationally. Demarcus Robinson is carrying the load at receiver.

news

Ravens Defense Chasing 'Elite Greatness' After Dominant Victory Over Panthers

Marcus Peters forced a huge fumble that helped secure the victory, and the Ravens didn't allow a touchdown in their strongest defensive showing of the season.

news

Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Leave With Injuries in Victory Over Panthers

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not return after leaving Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

news

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Playing, Gus Edwards Inactive vs. Panthers

Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will return to action after a one-game absence. Gus Edwards will miss his second straight game. Second-round rookie David Ojabo is inactive.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising