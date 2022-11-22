Ravens Eye View: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

It wasn't pretty all the way around, but the defensive tape was especially fun to watch after the Ravens' 13-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.
Here's a look at some of the highlights:
Patrick Queen has been on a roll, but this was his best game yet, as he finished with a team-high 12 tackles, half sack and tackle for loss. Queen's grade of 90.6 from Pro Football Focus was the highest of his career and it's easy to see why.
The Queen-Roquan Smith combo is paying big dividends already. Smith showed his extremely high motormaking a key third-and-long stop.
Before suffering his knee injury, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was off to a very hot start. On the Panthers' first drive, Hamilton set the tone and kept it going from there.
Another key return for the Ravens defense has been that of Tyus Bowser, who saw more action in his second game back from last season's Achilles injury. Bowser's versatility makes a big difference.
The Ravens' run defense was dominant against Carolina, which had been running the ball well with D'Onta Foreman. Foreman had three 100-yard games in his previous four contests, but finished with just 24 yards on 11 carries versus the Ravens.
It wasn't all defense for the Ravens. While the offense stubbed its toe with penalties once it was in scoring range, Lamar Jackson still made some spectacular plays and was efficient in the passing game, completing 24 of 33 passes while adding a 1-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.
Demarcus Robinson was the receiver Jackson leaned on, as the veteran wideout caught all nine of his targets for 128 yards. Robinson broke out a sick double movethat we first saw in his opening preseason game as a Raven.
The Ravens defense closed out the game behind a barrage of sacks and turnovers on Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, leaving no doubt that it was total domination from start to finish.