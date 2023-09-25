Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett, Browns' No. 1 Defense Await Ravens 

Whether Burrow or backup quarterback Jake Browning gets the nod, the winless Bengals need a victory against the Rams (1-1). Cincinnati overcame an 0-2 start last season to win the AFC North and reach the conference championship game, but 0-3 is a path that every team wants to avoid.

Since the Super Bowl era began in 1966, only six teams have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, and none of them won the Super Bowl.

If Burrow doesn't start or leaves early, Browning will be in a tough spot. Undrafted out of Washington in 2019, Browning has never started in five seasons and spent his first three seasons on the Vikings practice squad before joining Cincinnati last year. After watching Browning take most of the reps at practice during the week, Head Coach Zac Taylor said he believes Browning can deliver if necessary.

"Part of the reason Jake is here is his confidence. Just the way he operates and the confidence he has," Taylor said. "And that's really shown this week because he's had more opportunity this week than he has in the past year. Plenty of opportunity in training camp. I like what I've seen from Jake in the way that he's operated."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Kansas City

The Steelers (2-1) got their offense in gear during Sunday night's 23-18 victory over the Raiders, but the return flight from Las Vegas ran into issues. The team's charter plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City and the Steelers were not scheduled to land back in Pittsburgh until Monday afternoon. Multiple Pittsburgh media outlets reported that oil pressure failure in one of the engines caused the need for the plane to land, but no injuries were reported.

Winning on Sunday made travel issues easier for the Steelers to take. Their offense had been struggling, producing just one offensive touchdown in each of the first two games. Steelers fans at one point chanted "Fire Canada" during Pittsburgh's Week 2 game victory over the Browns, when the defense scored two of the Steelers' three touchdowns.