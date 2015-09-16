Ravens Family Movie Night Sold Out

The Baltimore Ravens seventh-annual Family Movie Night, presented by Verizon, at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday (9/18) from 6-9 p.m. has sold out.
Over 5,000 fans will attend the event for a presentation of "Despicable Me 2" on the large RavensVision HD screens. A Ravens alumni player Q&A session and a mascot game starring Poe and other mascots versus a local youth football team will also take place.
Media wishing to cover the event should park in Lots B/C and enter through Gate A. All media members in attendance must present their valid outlet badge or identification card upon entering the stadium.