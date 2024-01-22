SociaLight: Ravens Fan Goes Viral for Looking Like Martin Luther King Jr.

The Baltimore Banner's Chris Korman tracked down the man – Wardell Roberts. Roberts is a lifelong Ravens fan and Frederick, Md., native who said a few friends in college mentioned to him that he resembled King, but that's about it.

He was at the game with his 8-year-old son, Karson, and wife, Karla, when his phone started blowing up with people who saw him on TV and telling him that he was going viral on social media.