SociaLight: Ravens Fan Goes Viral for Looking Like Martin Luther King Jr.

The celebrities came out for the Ravens' divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, but the biggest reaction came on social media to a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lookalike.
A Ravens fan at the game went viral Saturday night after being shown on ESPN's broadcast
King's daughter and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Bernice King, took note and added her stamp of approval.
The Baltimore Banner's Chris Korman tracked down the man – Wardell Roberts. Roberts is a lifelong Ravens fan and Frederick, Md., native who said a few friends in college mentioned to him that he resembled King, but that's about it.
He was at the game with his 8-year-old son, Karson, and wife, Karla, when his phone started blowing up with people who saw him on TV and telling him that he was going viral on social media.