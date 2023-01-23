Ravens Feel They're Close to Building a Champion

Jan 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012223-HarbsDecosta
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) HC John Harbaugh & GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens wish they were still playing, but believe their window to win a Super Bowl remains wide open.

The Bengals are heading to the AFC championship and the Ravens had them on the ropes in the wild-card round, and that was without Lamar Jackson playing. Baltimore's defense put a cap on Cincinnati's high-powered offense in three meetings this season, showing the Ravens had what it takes even though they ultimately fell short.

"We have a really good football team," Head Coach John Harbaugh said during the team's season review press conference last week. "We're kind of on a curve of building this football team right now, and we have been on it for about three years, I'd say, putting this thing together.

"You can see the pieces coming together; you can see it coming together on the field in terms of scheme and process, personnel and coaching. A lot of hard work has gone into it, and I think it's starting to become apparent where we're going. So, I'm really excited about it."

Baltimore made the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons in 2022, despite Jackson missing the final six games. So much of the team's immediate future revolves around Jackson, who the Ravens still strongly hope to sign to a long-term extension.

But even without Jackson down the stretch, the Ravens improved from 8-9 in 2021 to 10-7 in 2022. They also acquired numerous players who will continue to play key roles next season like All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Kyle Hamilton, right tackle Morgan Moses and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Five of Baltimore's seven defeats during the regular season were by seven points or less, and they lost fourth-quarter leads to Miami, Buffalo, the Giants, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. During their 24-17 loss to the Bengals in Wild-Card Weekend, the Ravens were driving for the potential go-ahead touchdown when Tyler Huntley's fumble and Sam Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown return became the final obstacle that Baltimore couldn't overcome.

Had the Ravens been better at closing out fourth quarters, perhaps they would still be playing. However, their season ended with a valiant effort in Cincinnati, and they have a talented nucleus returning.

Preparing for his 16th season as the winningest coach in franchise history, Harbaugh is ready to rejuvenate and reload for next year, and General Manager Eric DeCosta likes the Ravens' position as a playoff-caliber team that doesn't have to overhaul the roster.

"Our goal is to be a really competitive, strong team every single year," DeCosta said. "John jokes with me all the time; he doesn't really have any interest, at this stage of his coaching career, being in a total rebuild and what that entails, and I really don't either. Our goal is to always have that window open, when we can compete to win the whole thing.

"This team was really close in a lot of ways. We could have won a lot more games and probably could have lost some games, too – no doubt about that. But when we look at the team, and when we look at the roster, we see the talent that we have, [and] I think John and I are both encouraged that we have the potential to build something that's sustainable over a long period of time. We can win a lot of football games – we've seen it – and we can go very far in the playoffs [with] John as a head coach and with the right players on the field."

The Ravens have five draft picks this year and enough salary cap flexibility to add talent with a strategic approach, even if Jackson is signed to a long-term deal.

"We're fortunate I think that we have a better salary cap [situation] than most," DeCosta said. "We have a lot more room than most teams do, which was by design three or four years ago. It gives us a couple different options. It's not going to be a situation where the market's open, and we're just going and signing guys left and right. That's not going to happen in any way. We'll be selective, we'll be targeted, and we'll find guys like we always do that we think can build this team and help us be the best we can be."

The Ravens watched the Divisional Playoffs this weekend, envious that they were not participanting, but believing they will be next year.

"I want to thank John and the coaches and the players for all the work they did this offseason," DeCosta said. "We overcame a lot of different adversities along the way. [I'm] very proud of the team; it wasn't the ending that we wanted, but as John alluded to, I think we're on the right path."

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Late for Work 1/23: Reported Interview Requests Show Focus on Improving Passing Attack

'Difficult roster decisions' lie ahead for GM Eric DeCosta. Media gave props to Ravens defense after watching Bengals bully the Bills in the Divisional round. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah mocks QB to Ravens in Round 1; analysts from CBS Sports go in different directions.

news

50 Words or Less: No Doubt About Ravens' Intent With Lamar Jackson

Those expecting a major offensive shift may be disappointed, but shouldn't be. The wide receiver upgrade is a tricky one.

news

Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens will look to add playmakers and depth at wide receiver after a season of injuries and lack of production.

news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Coordinator Search, Tweets About Pro-Style Offense

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's sure Jackson will 'have some input along the way.'

news

Ravens Want to Hold Onto Offensive Identity and Some Scheme, But Still Evolve

Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to keep some of the Greg Roman scheme and is thrilled to have most of the offensive talent returning.

news

Eric DeCosta's Take on Pending Free Agents And Other Roster Decisions

GM Eric DeCosta gave his thoughts on the prospects of Marcus Peters, Ben Powers, Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Chuck Clark and more players who could return.

news

Ravens Give Encouraging Health Update on Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is 'going to be ready really soon to run full speed,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at Potential Candidates for Next Offensive Coordinator

Does the Ravens offense have an identity crisis? Greg Roman is the 'perfect candidate' for the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

news

Ravens Still Strongly Hope to Sign Lamar Jackson to Long-Term Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he remained optimistic that the Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract extension this offseason.

news

Greg Roman Leaves to Pursue Other Opportunities

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman led some of the most successful offenses in Ravens history, but Baltimore will be looking for a new OC.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising