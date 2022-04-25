Late for Work 4/25: Ravens Get It Right When Picking in Top Half of First Round

Players the Ravens Could Target on Days 2 and 3

While most of the draft talk focuses on what will happen in the first round, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec also looked at potential targets for the Ravens on Days 2 and 3. Here are some excerpts:

Day 2

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson: "Booth only played 25 games at the college level and he has a lot of room to grow. He's long, athletic and plays corner with physicality and confidence."

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota: "Connected to the Ravens for months now, the native Australian would be an intriguing developmental project for offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris. He's 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds and he moves well for a big man. He just lacks the polish."

Luke Fortner, C/G, Kentucky: "Fortner is an extremely smart player who is big and athletic enough to contribute immediately in the interior. The Ravens value intelligence and leadership qualities from their center and Fortner earns high marks in those areas."

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: "Gordon's stock has fallen a little bit in the pre-draft process, partly because of a sluggish performance at the Scouting Combine."

David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan: "Ojabo would have been in the mix to go to the Ravens in the first round had he not recently torn his Achilles at the Wolverines pro day. The injury probably knocks him out of the first round, but Ojabo shouldn't have to wait too long to hear his name called. He's too talented and explosive for a team not to take a chance on him. Why not the Ravens, who have more Michigan connections than any other team in the NFL?"

George Pickens, WR, Georgia: "Ravens officials have been consistent in saying that they are not looking to invest a major asset in a receiver this offseason, but Pickens could be tough to pass up in the second round. The Ravens need a bigger receiver and Pickens is a 6-foot-3 force on jump balls and contested catches. If he didn't miss most of the 2021 season, he'd be a near-lock for the first round."

Day 3

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: "Araiza and Penn State's Jordan Stout are two highly-regarded punting prospects who will be drafted at some point on Day 3. Ravens punter Sam Koch still has one year left on his deal, but if the Ravens are looking to create cap space and prepare for the future, they could find his successor in this draft."

James Cook, RB, Georgia: "The brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, James didn't get a ton of work in the Bulldogs crowded backfield. He did show an ability to find space and make plays in the passing game. He profiles well as a complementary back in Baltimore's offense."

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland: "The former Terrapin standout fits what the Ravens need behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, which is an athletic tight end who can run and stretch the field. Okonkwo, who attended the Ravens local pro day, is one of the fastest tight ends in the draft."