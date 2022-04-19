Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Pundits Zeroing in on Five Targets for Ravens

"Drafting Johnson would give the Ravens one of the best young edge tandems in the league—an athletic set of players who could torture Joe Burrow and get upfield quickly to keep Deshaun Watson in the pocket. Obviously, a cornerback makes some sense here for Baltimore, but if you think long-term about the way the AFC North is shaping up, the value will be in more players to swarm the passer."

"After transferring from Georgia, Johnson had a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he'll get a running mate with Johnson here."