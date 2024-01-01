Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Dolphins

Jan 01, 2024 at 01:52 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1124scag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill

Lamar Jackson's five-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 not only locked up the division crown, No. 1 seed, and his MVP candidacy.

It was also one of the best games of his career.

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 56-19 dismantling of the Dolphins. Here's what stood out:

  • Jackson's 95 PFF grade is the second highest of his career, only trailing the 97.9 grade he got in 2019 when he put a beatdown on the Bengals in Cincinnati, throwing three touchdowns and pulling off his Houdini spinning long touchdown run.
  • Running back Justice Hill had a monster game with 213 total yards in the game (48 rushing, 64 receiving, 101 on kickoff returns). Hill got the Ravens' scoring started with his third-and-16 screen conversion and 20-yard touchdown reception. His PFF grade of 86 is the highest of his career and it doesn't even account for his 78-yard kickoff return.
  • Ben Cleveland stepped in for right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), played every snap, and earned the best pass blocking grade on the offensive line. Cleveland gave up zero pressures in 26 pass-blocking snaps.
  • It was a heavy tight end game, as Isaiah Likely played 63% of the snaps, Patrick Ricard played 53%, and Charlie Kolar played 49%. Baltimore's tight ends accounted for four touchdowns.
  • Zay Flowers posted his highest PFF grade of the season (84.5) despite being limited by a calf injury. He played a season-low 56% of the offensive snaps. Flowers scored a 75-yard touchdown and set a new franchise mark for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.
  • Rashod Bateman picked up the snaps slack, playing the most of any wide receiver (41). He posted a season-high 54 receiving yards and was especially critical early in the game making clutch catches.
  • With Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Brandon Stephens (ankle) out, Geno Stone and Ronald Darby played every defensive snap. They were the only defensive players to do so, as the starters got pulled late in the blowout. Darby had the Ravens' second-highest coverage grade, giving up five catches on 10 targets for just 42 yards. Rock Ya-Sin played a season-high 56 defensive snaps after seeing none the past four weeks.
  • Slot Arthur Maulet got the defense's highest grade (minimum 10 snaps), as he yielded just three catches on six targets for 17 yards. He played 65% of the defensive snaps with injuries in the secondary.

Related Content

news

What the Dolphins Said After Their Loss to the Ravens 

Mike McDaniel discussed why Bradley Chubb was playing late in the game before his injury. Tyreek Hill called the loss one of the worst games of his career. Zach Sieler described his emotions playing against his former team.
news

Late for Work: LeBron James, Ray Lewis Mock 'Quarterbacky' Take After Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game

Ravens lock up No. 1 seed and prove to all they're the team to beat in the postseason. Should Head Coach John Harbaugh win Coach of the Year? One pundit argues this was Jackson's best-ever performance.
news

Ravens-Steelers Regular-Season Finale Date & Time Announced

The Ravens will have another short week as they get ready for the regular-season finale against the Steelers.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Dominating the Dolphins

Lamar Jackson was sensational, one-handed catches were in vogue, and the Ravens clinched the AFC North and the No.1 seed.
news

Lamar Jackson Stamps Second MVP With Perfect Day vs. Dolphins

The Ravens quarterback had the third perfect passer rating of his career and threw five touchdowns.
news

Ravens Win AFC North, Clinch No. 1 Seed

The Ravens 56-19 win over the Dolphins wraps up the conference and the division.
news

Zay Flowers Makes Ravens History With Long Touchdown

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has the most receiving yards of any Raven in their rookie season.
news

Marlon Humphrey Suffers Calf Injury vs. Dolphins

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a calf injury and did not return.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Boosts Ravens With Insane Sideline Catch

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. set up a Ravens touchdown with a 33-yard sideline grab.
news

Ravens Secondary Short-Handed vs. Dolphins; Zay Flowers Active

The Ravens will have Zay Flowers available against the Dolphins, but Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens and Kevin Zeitler won't be in the lineup.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Ravens return home for a battle with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. that has AFC seeding implications.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising