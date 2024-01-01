Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Dolphins

Lamar Jackson's five-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 not only locked up the division crown, No. 1 seed, and his MVP candidacy.
It was also one of the best games of his career.
The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 56-19 dismantling of the Dolphins. Here's what stood out:
- Jackson's 95 PFF grade is the second highest of his career, only trailing the 97.9 grade he got in 2019 when he put a beatdown on the Bengals in Cincinnati, throwing three touchdowns and pulling off his Houdini spinning long touchdown run.
- Running back Justice Hill had a monster game with 213 total yards in the game (48 rushing, 64 receiving, 101 on kickoff returns). Hill got the Ravens' scoring started with his third-and-16 screen conversion and 20-yard touchdown reception. His PFF grade of 86 is the highest of his career and it doesn't even account for his 78-yard kickoff return.
- Ben Cleveland stepped in for right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), played every snap, and earned the best pass blocking grade on the offensive line. Cleveland gave up zero pressures in 26 pass-blocking snaps.
- It was a heavy tight end game, as Isaiah Likely played 63% of the snaps, Patrick Ricard played 53%, and Charlie Kolar played 49%. Baltimore's tight ends accounted for four touchdowns.
- Zay Flowers posted his highest PFF grade of the season (84.5) despite being limited by a calf injury. He played a season-low 56% of the offensive snaps. Flowers scored a 75-yard touchdown and set a new franchise mark for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.
- Rashod Bateman picked up the snaps slack, playing the most of any wide receiver (41). He posted a season-high 54 receiving yards and was especially critical early in the game making clutch catches.
- With Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Brandon Stephens (ankle) out, Geno Stone and Ronald Darby played every defensive snap. They were the only defensive players to do so, as the starters got pulled late in the blowout. Darby had the Ravens' second-highest coverage grade, giving up five catches on 10 targets for just 42 yards. Rock Ya-Sin played a season-high 56 defensive snaps after seeing none the past four weeks.
- Slot Arthur Maulet got the defense's highest grade (minimum 10 snaps), as he yielded just three catches on six targets for 17 yards. He played 65% of the defensive snaps with injuries in the secondary.