Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. 49ers

Dec 26, 2023 at 02:01 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

S Kyle Hamilton

The Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night. 

Here are the top takeaways:

  • Jadeveon Clowney had his best game of the season, per PFF grades. Clowney had eight pressures, seven hurries, and one sack, and could have had two more sacks. He especially feasted on the 49ers' backup tackles once Trent Williams (groin) went out with injury. 
  • Kyle Hamilton continued his stretch of spectacular play before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He had two interceptions and gave up just three catches for 12 yards on six targets. Hamilton went into the game as an X-factor against the 49ers' diverse set of weapons and he played up to the task.
  • Marlon Humphrey played 21 of his 70 defensive snaps in the slot, per Next Gen Stats. Humphrey was targeted five times and gave up just two catches for 25 yards, made an interception, and broke up another pass that led to a Hamilton interception. San Francisco's quarterbacks had just a 16.7 quarterback rating when going at Humphrey. 
  • Not surprisingly, Lamar Jackson was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player. Per Next Gen Stats, Jackson completed 6-of-8 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown (+26.1% completion percentage over expected) when throwing on the run.
  • In the wake of Keaton Mitchell's season-ending knee injury, the Ravens stuck with two running backs: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Melvin Gordon III, who was brought up from the practice squad, did not get a snap. Hill took most of the snaps (42) over Edwards (29), but they virtually split carries. Hill continues to be a bigger part of the passing game, but Edwards had a key 39-yard catch and run. 
  • It was nearly an even split of snaps at right tackle last week between Morgan Moses and Daniel Faalele, but Moses took 75% against the 49ers. Stanley had 85%, likely in part because Patrick Mekari (head) exited the game to be evaluated. Right guard Kevin Zeitler (thigh) missed nine snaps and was replaced by Ben Cleveland.
  • Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor all saw an equal 37 snaps. Zay Flowers played 53 snaps and had a team-high 14 targets. No other pass catcher had more than four targets. Flowers totaled 56 of his 72 receiving yards on open targets (3+ yards of separation), per Next Gen Stats. 
  • Cornerback Ronald Darby stepped into the mix when Humphrey played in the slot. Darby had 26 defensive snaps. Partly because Hamilton suffered a knee injury, Geno Stone handled 80% of the defensive snaps. 
  • Defensive end Brent Urban registered two sacks in just 26 defensive snaps, helped by the pressure created by Clowney. The veteran continues to play very solid ball in his return to Baltimore.

