Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Jan 29, 2024 at 03:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is stopped by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are out from the Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

- Nobody on offense or defense got a grade of 80 or above, which speaks to a rough day for both sides of the ball. While the defense rebounded in the second half, the grades were still not flattering.

- Safety Kyle Hamilton led the way with a 77.7 PFF grade. He allowed his first touchdown reception to a tight end all season when Travis Kelce made a spectacular catch on a back-shoulder throw from Patrick Mahomes. Hamilton had a dominant four-play stretch where he stopped the Chiefs on a fourth-down run in the red zone, then forced a three-and-out on the next series. The second-year safety, who was limping at times in the game, played all 81 defensive snaps and finished the season strong.

- The defense took on a heavy load with 81 snaps played. That was the most the defense played all season in a regulation-length game (84 in overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts).

- Tight end Mark Andrews played 18 snaps (31%) in his return to action from his major ankle injury. He caught two passes for 15 yards. Isaiah Likely still got the starter's share of the reps with 67%. Charlie Kolar had three snaps.

- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey played 13 snaps in his first game back from a calf injury. Ronald Darby played 81% of the snaps.

- The Ravens ended their offensive tackle rotation in this game. Ronnie Stanley played all but two snaps, when he left the game briefly after limping to the sideline. Morgan Moses played all 58 offensive snaps and finished with the offense's best grade.

