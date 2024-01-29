Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

- Nobody on offense or defense got a grade of 80 or above, which speaks to a rough day for both sides of the ball. While the defense rebounded in the second half, the grades were still not flattering.

- Safety Kyle Hamilton led the way with a 77.7 PFF grade. He allowed his first touchdown reception to a tight end all season when Travis Kelce made a spectacular catch on a back-shoulder throw from Patrick Mahomes. Hamilton had a dominant four-play stretch where he stopped the Chiefs on a fourth-down run in the red zone, then forced a three-and-out on the next series. The second-year safety, who was limping at times in the game, played all 81 defensive snaps and finished the season strong.

- The defense took on a heavy load with 81 snaps played. That was the most the defense played all season in a regulation-length game (84 in overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts).

- Tight end Mark Andrews played 18 snaps (31%) in his return to action from his major ankle injury. He caught two passes for 15 yards. Isaiah Likely still got the starter's share of the reps with 67%. Charlie Kolar had three snaps.

- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey played 13 snaps in his first game back from a calf injury. Ronald Darby played 81% of the snaps.