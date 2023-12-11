Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Rams

The Ravens' 37-31 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium wasn't flawless, but it sure was thrilling.
The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are out from Sunday's Week 14 game:
- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turned in the highest grade of any player on the team (87.2). Beckham caught four passes for 97 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown on a double move. Beckham said he ran the wrong route, but it all worked out and didn't seem to hinder his grade. Beckham has strung together three straight strong game grades (90.3 vs. Bengals and 82.6 vs. Chargers).
- Baltimore's offensive tackles had a rebound game, which is huge news for the offense moving forwards. Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses each allowed just one pressure each. It was Stanley's highest PFF grade of the season after he had his lowest grade before the bye against the Chargers. It was also Moses' highest grade of the year, which is notable considering he dealt with a shoulder injury earlier this season.
- The Ravens rotated their offensive tackles for the first time this season. Patrick Mekari stepped in for Stanley for 14 of the 72 offensive snaps. Daniel Faalele took over for Morgan for eight snaps.
- Fullback Patrick Ricard earned his highest grade since Week 6 in London. He was part of effort to slow down Aaron Donald and the Rams pass rush and had a big block to spring Keaton Mitchell for a long run.
- Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy got the best marks on the defense. He had four tackles, including two for a loss, and one pass defensed. Van Noy blew up one screen for an 8-yard loss that knocked the Rams out of field-goal range late in the third quarter.
- In his first game back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two weeks, cornerback Marlon Humphrey played all 77 defensive snaps. He was targeted a team-high eight times and surrendered 92 yards, per PFF.
- With Kyle Hamilton sidelined by a knee injury, Arthur Maulet stepped into the slot cornerback role for 42% of the snaps. Safety Geno Stone played all but seven defensive snaps.
- Wide receiver Zay Flowers played a season-high 70 offensive snaps and was tied with Beckham for a team-high 10 targets. Flowers caught six for 60 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter and resulting two-point conversion that gave Baltimore a three-point lead. A couple drops dinged his PFF grade.
- With the Ravens operating out of hurry-up mode late in the game, Justice Hill led the backfield snaps with 30 – six more than Keaton Mitchell and 10 more than Gus Edwards. Hill got the Ravens' late fourth-quarter touchdown drive started with a 12-yard catch and run and had a critical block on Tylan Wallace's punt return touchdown. He did not have a carry.
- Wallce had the lowest PFF grade (33.4) on the team for miscellaneous special teams because of his offsides penalty that gave the Rams a free first down (and later touchdown). His punt return for a touchdown, however, earned him an elite 91.9 grade. The highs and lows …