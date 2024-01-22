Presented by

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Texans

Jan 22, 2024 at 02:18 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12224scag
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) in action against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of the NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson led the way with his four touchdowns in the Ravens' 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs, but he wasn't the only standout.

Here are the takeaways from the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts:

  • Left tackle Ronnie Stanley received his best grade of the season (80.5). That's a very good sign for Stanley as the Ravens go deeper in the playoffs. Despite facing a strong pass rushing duo of Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr., Stanley gave up zero pressures in 23 pass blocking opportunities and had a key run block on the fourth-and-1 Jackson keeper in the third quarter. Stanley still shared duties with Patrick Mekari, but it was far from an even split (57-11).
  • Right tackle Morgan Moses also had a strong game, posting his second-highest grade (81) of the season. He gave up just one pressure and played all but three of the offensive snaps.
  • In his first game as a Raven, Dalvin Cook got heavy usage late in the game when the result was just about in hand. He had nine snaps and got eight carries, taking them for 23 yards. His first carry, however, was a 19-yard gain.
  • Despite the intrigue surrounding Cook, Justice Hill had a career-high 66 rushing yards on just 13 carries. He led the running backs in snaps with 39 to Gus Edwards' 23.
  • Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. only played 20 snaps (29%). He made a key 12-yard catch early in the game.
  • Stepping in for Marlon Humphrey again, Ronald Darby played well once again, allowing just two catches for 28 yards on four targets.
  • Defensive linemen Michael Pierce (89.2 PFF grade), Justin Madubuike (78), and Broderick Washington (77.5) dominated inside, holding the Texans to just 38 rushing yards on 14 carries. Baltimore eliminated Houston's ability to run the ball, putting more pressure on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. It was Washington's highest PFF grade of the season by a wide margin.
  • The Ravens didn't get any sacks on Stroud, but they definitely harassed him. Madbuike was credited with a team-high five pressures, while Kyle Van Noy had four and Jadeveon Clowney got two. Clowney had the highest overall grade (79) of the bunch, however.
  • The defense was dominant and Baltimore's offense grinded so much clock in the second half that the Ravens only played 49 defensive snaps. The Texans offense only had 19 plays in the second half. That should help Baltimore be a fresher for next Sunday's AFC Championship. By comparison, the Kansas City Chiefs defense had 77 plays against the Buffalo Bills in the other divisional playoff game.

