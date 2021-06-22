Ravens Have Big Expectations for Justin Madubuike

Campbell could often be seen coaching up Madubuike on his technique, and on the final day of mandatory minicamp, Madubuike asked Williams a series of questions and listened intently to the answers. Veterans love young players who are inquisitive, and Madubuike has the ability to process information quickly, transferring that knowledge to the field. Veterans see Madabuike's potential and want to help him maximize it.

"Madubuike can have as great of a season as he wants to," Williams said. "What I see right now, after last year, he's flying around. He has the playbook down a lot better. So, you can definitely see his feet being freed up, because he's thinking a lot less. I can't wait to see what he's going to bring on Sunday. I'm already seeing so many good things, but we still have work to do."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Madubuike's progress is obvious since arriving in Baltimore as a third-round pick from Texas A&M.

"He played well last year, and I do think he's taken a big step," Harbaugh said. "He dropped to the third round for whatever reason, and we were very, very fortunate and blessed to get him there. The way he played last year to where he is right now is very encouraging. So, I'm excited about him. I can tell you the defensive line is excited about him, too. I saw Derek Wolfe over there celebrating with him a couple times on some things he did well. So, yes – we're fired up about Madubuike."