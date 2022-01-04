Josh Oliver Removed from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jan 04, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010422-Oliver
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Oliver

Backup tight end Josh Oliver was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and was placed on the Exempt/COVID-19 list. Oliver can resume activates but has not been placed on the 53-man roster. Oliver, who was placed on the list Dec. 23, has played in 13 games this season with eight catches for 65 yards.

In other moves, defensive back Kevin Toliver was activated to the practice squad after being on the COVID-19 list since Dec. 21, while running back Jacques Patrick was signed to the practice squad. Patrick went undrafted in 2019 out of Florida State and has spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday With Cute Photos

Milan turned 1 today, and Lamar Jackson took to Instagram to share precious photos to mark the occasion.
news

Terrell Suggs Will Be at M&T Bank Stadium for Ben Roethlisberger's Last Game

Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs will be the Ravens' Legend of the Game for what will be an emotionally charged regular-season finale.
news

Calais Campbell: Chasing Greatness to the End

Finishing his 14th NFL season, Calais Campbell has done everything possible to remain a special player and inspirational leader.
news

Ravens Rookies Have Shown Their Promise

Baltimore has lost five straight games, but the Ravens' rookie class is providing some encouraging glimpses of the future while getting a lot of game reps.
news

Eisenberg: AFC North Has Turned Upside Down in 2021

Sunday's Ravens-Steelers finale will feature two teams that will spend the offseason wondering what to do about a former punching bag that suddenly punched back this season.
news

Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Schedule Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.
news

Late for Work 1/4: How Steelers Finale Impacts Ravens' 2022 Draft and Schedule

Ravens are most likely team to turn it around next season. A lack of big plays in the Ravens' passing game is a big problem. Where was James Proche II vs. Rams? T.J. Watt will challenge single-season sack record vs. Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Could Play Against Steelers

Tyler Huntley would like a do-over on his interception. Play-calling was not the problem on delay of game penalties. John Harbaugh discusses clock management on the Rams' final drive.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Smokes Cigar As Bengals Celebrate Winning Division

The Steelers could help the Ravens by winning on Monday Night Football. The Browns will play for pride after being eliminated from playoff contention.
news

Snap Counts: Jimmy Smith Had a Chance to Play Hero vs. Rams

Cornerback Tavon Young and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser also played 100% of the snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in an 'all-hands-on-deck' situation.
news

Late for Work 1/3: Ravens' Struggles to Finish Doomed the 2021 Season

Media collectively cuts short Jackson vs. Huntley commentary. Did Marcus Peters help Ravens' turnover creation from the sideline? Ravens reportedly were ready to draft Cooper Kupp.
Advertising