Josh Oliver Removed from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Backup tight end Josh Oliver was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and was placed on the Exempt/COVID-19 list. Oliver can resume activates but has not been placed on the 53-man roster. Oliver, who was placed on the list Dec. 23, has played in 13 games this season with eight catches for 65 yards.
In other moves, defensive back Kevin Toliver was activated to the practice squad after being on the COVID-19 list since Dec. 21, while running back Jacques Patrick was signed to the practice squad. Patrick went undrafted in 2019 out of Florida State and has spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.