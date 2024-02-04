 Skip to main content
Ravens Highlights & Best Moments From Pro Bowl

Feb 04, 2024 at 06:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Ravens 2024 Pro Bowlers

It wasn't Vegas, but the Ravens' Pro Bowlers enjoyed their time in Orlando.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, center Tyler Linderbaum, kicker Justin Tucker and guard Kevin Zeitler participated in this year's Pro Bowl Games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson opted not to participate.

Here are the highlights and best moments from the weekend:

In his first Pro Bowl, Hamilton came up with a late-game interception that gave the AFC a chance to pull off a comeback win in the flag football game.

Hamilton also had a pass breakup earlier in the game.

The AFC ultimately lost, 64-59, but head coach and Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis was trying to make it a little more defensive.

Tucker won kick-tac-toe for the AFC squad, showing his accuracy with a long-distance kick.

Zeitler, who finally got a long-deserved Pro Bowl trip, made a trademark thumbs-up entrance.

During the week of practice, we caught up with Smith and Hamilton.

Carrying the same demeanor he had during the season, Smith was not star-struck by any non-Ravens. Asked who he was most excited to meet at the Pro Bowl, he said no one.

Overall, it was a good showing for the Ravens … even if a division rival tried to spoil the group pic.

