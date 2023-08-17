Reports: Ravens Hosted Free Agent Cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Anthony Brown

Aug 17, 2023 at 09:55 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081723joint
Roger Steinman / Bart Young/AP Photo
From left: CB Anthony Brown, CB Ronald Darby

The Ravens hosted free agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Anthony Brown on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Josina Anderson CBS Sports.

The 29-year-old Darby reportedly worked out with the Titans on Monday. He spent the past two seasons with the Broncos but was limited to five games last season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5. In 2021, Darby started 11 games and had 53 tackles with the Broncos.

Darby began his NFL career with the Bills and has also played with the Eagles and Washington, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. For his career, Darby has 373 tackles, eight interceptions and 90 passes defensed, playing 89 career games with 88 starts.

Brown, 29, has spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and been a frequent starter. He had a career year in 2021, starting 16 games with 71 tackles and three interceptions. Last year, he started the first 12 games of the season, but a torn Achilles landed him on injured reserve.

The 2016 sixth-round pick out of Purdue has played in 94 career games (69 starts) and made 324 tackles, nine interceptions, and 59 passes defensed.

The Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at cornerback. Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey underwent toe surgery on Wednesday, and while Head Coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey's absence "is not going to be a long-term deal,"his status for Week 1 is in question.

Rock Ya-Sin, the Ravens' projected starting cornerback opposite Humphrey, has been sidelined with a reported knee injury. Pepe Williams will be sidelined until October following ankle surgery, and Trayvon Mullen may miss the entire season following toe surgery. Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) have not practiced this week. Harbaugh said Armour-Davis is very close to returning and Ya-Sin is not as close as Armour-Davis, but still close.

The Ravens' cornerbacks for Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders were Kevon Seymour, Brandon Stephens, Tae Hayes (claimed this week), and rookies Kyu Kelly, Corey Mayfield Jr., Jordan Swann, and Jeremy Lucien.

