50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

Here's to hoping for strong attendance at OTAs because with the Ravens installing that new offense, practice has more importance. It's an opportunity to get a head start before training camp. It could help (certainly can't hurt) make that bold prediction come to fruition.

Beckham has been getting after it with his training this offseason. He was working out with DeAndre Hopkins, Saquan Barkley and others recently, then posted Saturday, "I'm really on the way!" The lone question with OBJ is health. It seems that question may be answered in the affirmative. Watch out.