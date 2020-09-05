Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster Is Set

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090520_RosterCuts

The Ravens' initial 2020 roster is set.

Baltimore waived 23 players Saturday afternoon before the 4 p.m. deadline, putting them at the 53-man limit. The expanded 16-player practice squad will be set Sunday afternoon.

Here's the list of players waived/terminated in alphabetical order:

  • TE Jerell Adams
  • LB Aaron Adeoye
  • RB Kenjon Barner
  • DB Terrell Bonds
  • C Trystan Colon-Castillo
  • DT Aaron Crawford
  • DB Khalil Dorsey
  • G Parker Ehinger
  • G Will Holden
  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • WR Jaylon Moore
  • LS Nick Moore
  • DB Josh Nurse
  • DB Jordan Richards
  • DE Chauncey Rivers
  • TE Charles Scarff
  • WR Jaleel Scott
  • P Johnny Townsend
  • DB Nigel Warrior
  • LB Kristian Welch
  • RB Ty'Son Williams
  • DE Marcus Willoughby
  • TE Eli Wolf

Baltimore's 16-year streak of keeping at least one undrafted rookie is over, though some will surely land on the practice squad.

Wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore made the team despite missing every practice of training camp due to a broken finger. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton expressed that the team knows what it will get from Moore, who was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason, once he's healthy.

Third-year wide receiver Jaleel Scott did not make the cut. The 6-foot-5 was a fourth-round pick in 2018 who suited up for three games last season.

The Ravens did not keep a third tight end, though Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard does act as one sometimes. Jerell Adams, Charles Scarff and undrafted rookie Eli Wolf were all released.

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Saturday that the Ravens were trying out former Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore, who played for the team from 2014-2016 but has been out of football since.

Baltimore kept three quarterbacks for a third straight year with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley slated as Lamar Jackson's backups. McSorley beat out undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens have nine offensive linemen as second-year guard Ben Powers made the team over more experienced veterans Parker Ehinger and Will Holden. At safety, rookie seventh-round pick Geno Stone beat out veteran Jordan Richards and undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior.

Baltimore kept as many cornerbacks (five: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett) as inside linebackers (Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka). The Ravens have versatility with their cornerbacks and their linebackers can also line up in multiple positions and be critical special teamers.

As expected, all four top running backs are on the 53-man roster. The defensive line is also deep with seven players, not including Ricard.

Of course, rosters will continue to change around the NFL, but Harbaugh said he does not expect too many players being claimed by other teams because of the cancellation of preseason games. Teams do not have as good a sense of other teams' back-end roster talent this year.

"We're going to find out, but I really wouldn't expect there to be a lot of claiming going on. It would have to be based off draft grades, pretty much, for the rookies," Harbaugh said. "You really have no new information that you could really everr count on based on what you read."

