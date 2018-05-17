Ravens Introduce 'Flock Friendly Fare'

STADIUM ENHANCEMENTS

In addition to the new menu pricing, the Ravens are continuing a three-year, approximately $120 million self-funded investment that will improve the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium.

Phase One of the three-year project was completed prior to the 2017 NFL season and was highlighted by two dramatic, 4K ultra-high definition video displays, which doubled the width of the stadium's previous standard HD boards and equal the highest resolution and clearest picture of any stadium video display in the United States.

The Ravens also expanded the audio/visual control room and installed 4K cameras, lenses and control equipment to provide fans with more angles of live action, statistics and replays. New LED ribbon displays were also installed around the seating bowl's suite level. In total, the Ravens installed more than 28,000 square feet of video displays.

Construction is ongoing for Phases Two and Three of the stadium enhancements project and will continue following the 2018 NFL season. These improvements include the following:

Escalators and Elevators:Escalators and elevators to the 500 level will be installed to improve crowd flow and ensure convenience for fans accessing seats in the stadium's upper level. (The first escalator to the upper concourse is expected to open by October of this season.)

"Corner Notch" Suites & Video Boards:New suites will be built into each open notch of the stadium's upper bowl. Large 4K ultra-high definition video boards, measuring approximately 33 feet wide and 44 feet high, are being installed atop each of the four suites, providing fans with additional in-game content, NFL highlights/scores, statistics and fantasy information.

Sound System:A new sound system in the seating bowl will be ready for the start of the upcoming season.

Club Level:All concessions stands and bar/lounge areas on the stadium's club level will receive upgrades. These developments will enhance the area's general design/comfort, audio/visual capabilities, quality of service and food options.