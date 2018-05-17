Ravens Introduce 'Flock Friendly Fare'

The Baltimore Ravens introduced Thursday their new Flock Friendly Fare, dramatically reducing pricing on gameday concessions to further enhance the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium.
In total, 21 of the most popular menu items have been reduced, creating up to 53 percent savings on a single item and a 33 percent average price reduction.
"We constantly ask our fans for feedback, and the price of concessions has regularly been discussed," Ravens president Dick Cass stated. "We listened, and we have made adjustments. This price reduction, along with the $120 million we've invested in stadium enhancements over the last three years, will make our gameday experience better."
Of all the items receiving reductions, 12 include food options, while nine beverage items will reduce in cost. The menu will also include a $5 domestic beer (12 ounces) option for the first time ever.
Below are key figures regarding Flock Friendly Fare:
- Twenty-one of the most popular menu items have been reduced, with up to 53 percent savings and a 33 percent average price reduction on these items.
- Soft Pretzels (53 percent reduction) and French Fries (50 percent) are the most heavily-reduced menu items, with each being among the most popular gameday purchases by fans.
- Seven items will be reduced by 40 percent or more from their previous cost.
- Thirteen of the 21 menu items will be reduced by more than 30 percent from their previous cost.
- Thirteen of the 21 menu items will be offered for $5 or less, while no single item will cost more than $9.
- On average, 12 food items will reduce by an average of 38 percent, four non-alcoholic beverages by an average of 39 percent, and five alcoholic beverages by an average of 16 percent.
- Fans will experience more than 30 percent savings when purchasing combo/family meals, such as: (1) Stadium Burger, (1) French Fries and (1) 20-ounce Bottled Water for a total of $12 (was $19.25).
- For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase a $5 domestic beer (12 ounces).
STADIUM ENHANCEMENTS
In addition to the new menu pricing, the Ravens are continuing a three-year, approximately $120 million self-funded investment that will improve the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium.
Phase One of the three-year project was completed prior to the 2017 NFL season and was highlighted by two dramatic, 4K ultra-high definition video displays, which doubled the width of the stadium's previous standard HD boards and equal the highest resolution and clearest picture of any stadium video display in the United States.
The Ravens also expanded the audio/visual control room and installed 4K cameras, lenses and control equipment to provide fans with more angles of live action, statistics and replays. New LED ribbon displays were also installed around the seating bowl's suite level. In total, the Ravens installed more than 28,000 square feet of video displays.
Construction is ongoing for Phases Two and Three of the stadium enhancements project and will continue following the 2018 NFL season. These improvements include the following:
Escalators and Elevators:Escalators and elevators to the 500 level will be installed to improve crowd flow and ensure convenience for fans accessing seats in the stadium's upper level. (The first escalator to the upper concourse is expected to open by October of this season.)
"Corner Notch" Suites & Video Boards:New suites will be built into each open notch of the stadium's upper bowl. Large 4K ultra-high definition video boards, measuring approximately 33 feet wide and 44 feet high, are being installed atop each of the four suites, providing fans with additional in-game content, NFL highlights/scores, statistics and fantasy information.
Sound System:A new sound system in the seating bowl will be ready for the start of the upcoming season.
Club Level:All concessions stands and bar/lounge areas on the stadium's club level will receive upgrades. These developments will enhance the area's general design/comfort, audio/visual capabilities, quality of service and food options.
Improved Kitchen Facilities:The stadium is undergoing kitchen renovations to include new equipment improving the quality of food and providing more options at concessions stands throughout the entire venue.