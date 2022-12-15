Gameday Threads: Ravens Hope to Keep Turning Fortunes With This Combo

The Ravens hope to keep turning their fortunes in the white jersey/black pants uniform.

Baltimore will wear that combination for Saturday evening's game in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

It's the third time the Ravens will wear that uniform combination this season. They are 2-0 in it so far with wins in New England and New Orleans.

The white/black combo was the same uniform they wore in their Super Bowl XLVII victory, but the Ravens carry an all-time 35-52 record in white/black – their lowest winning percentage among standard uniform combinations.

The Browns will have a wrinkle to their uniforms, as their helmets' facemask are going old-school white.

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Here's how to track all the action Saturday afternoon when the Ravens (9-4) visit the Browns (5-8) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Late for Work 12/15: The Athletic's Dan Pompei: Ravens Reportedly Trying to Sign Roquan Smith Before End of the Season

J.K. Dobbins proved that he is a 'difference-maker.' Matt Stover says he's glad to be mentioned in the same sentence as Justin Tucker. The Ravens select a cornerback in Todd McShay's first mock draft.

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Getting Double-Teamed 'More Than He Ever Has'

Greg Roman's play-calling showed confidence in Anthony Brown. The Ravens have spoken to Tyler Huntley about avoiding big hits. Mike Macdonald continues to evaluate how to improve Baltimore's defense during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarter.

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

Mailbag: What Are the Chances of a Roquan Smith Extension?

Could Lamar Jackson come back if Tyler Huntley isn't cleared to play? When will David Ojabo make his debut? How good has Ben Powers been?

Power Rankings: Resilient Ravens Rise

The Ravens are ranked as high as No. 7 after their win in Pittsburgh.

Late for Work 12/14: Led By Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins, 2020 Draft Class Is Making Noise

The play of Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown is a testament to the Ravens' approach to signing undrafted rookies. The Athletic says the Ravens should target potential free-agent wide receiver Darius Slayton. Pundits continue to debate who will win the AFC North.

Calais Campbell Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell blocked a 40-yard field goal, the ninth field-goal block of his career.

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is Determined to Take Off From Here

Ravens defense wants to give Deshaun Watson an AFC North welcome. Patrick Queen took note of the haters. John Harbaugh offers tribute after Mike Leach's passing.

Ravens Eye View: Week 14 vs. Steelers

A look at the Ravens' run game, Baltimore's three turnovers, and other critical plays in the Ravens' 16-14 win in Pittsburgh.

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

