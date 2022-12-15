Gameday Threads: Ravens Hope to Keep Turning Fortunes With This Combo

The Ravens hope to keep turning their fortunes in the white jersey/black pants uniform.
Baltimore will wear that combination for Saturday evening's game in Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
It's the third time the Ravens will wear that uniform combination this season. They are 2-0 in it so far with wins in New England and New Orleans.
The white/black combo was the same uniform they wore in their Super Bowl XLVII victory, but the Ravens carry an all-time 35-52 record in white/black – their lowest winning percentage among standard uniform combinations.
The Browns will have a wrinkle to their uniforms, as their helmets' facemask are going old-school white.