SociaLight: Ravens Show Off Their Fashion for Preakness

May 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

052422-SociaLight
@marlon_humphrey/Twitter
HC John Harbaugh & CB Marlon Humphrey

The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico is always a who's who of celebrities and big names in Baltimore and this year was no different. Many members of the Ravens organization showed off their racetrack best on a sweltering day at the track.

But the best dressed? That award has to go to Head Coach John Harbaugh and Marlon Humphrey.

Eric DeCosta also cheesed it up with his two star corners.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Gus Edwards represented the Ravens offense.

Defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie went for the pink pop of color.

Other attendees included offensive linemen Trystan Colon and Ben Powers and rookie UDFA wide receiver Slade Bolden.

Now it's back to work as OTAs get underway at the Under Armour Performance Center.

