Ravens Kick Off 14th Annual Honor Rows Program

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announce the kickoff of the 14th annual Honor Rows Program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game throughout the 2013 regular season, the program honors youth groups or youth organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to communities.

Winning groups will receive up to 100 tickets to a game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants, a pre-game on-field visit and official in-game recognition on the RavensVision screens. In addition, the Ravens' broadcast partner, WBAL-TV, will periodically feature Honor Rows recipients during on-air news segments.

Honorees will be selected by a panel of youth service leaders with the assistance of the GOSV, the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. Organizations must fill out an application and supply a 100-word essay describing why the group should be honored. Groups must demonstrate a strong commitment to servicing the needs of the local community to qualify for consideration.

"It's extremely important to encourage and recognize young people who step up and make a positive difference in our community," said Augie Chiasera, president of M&T Bank's Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake regions. "In the past ten years, more than 8,000 people have been recognized by the Honor Rows Program for their outstanding community service. Just as the Ravens are Super Bowl champions, these young people are champions in our communities."