Ravens Kick Off 14th Annual Honor Rows Program

Jun 21, 2013 at 03:59 AM

The Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announce the kickoff of the 14th annual Honor Rows Program, presented by M&T Bank. During each Ravens home game throughout the 2013 regular season, the program honors youth groups or youth organizations that provide outstanding volunteer service to communities.

Winning groups will receive up to 100 tickets to a game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants, a pre-game on-field visit and official in-game recognition on the RavensVision screens. In addition, the Ravens' broadcast partner, WBAL-TV, will periodically feature Honor Rows recipients during on-air news segments.

Honorees will be selected by a panel of youth service leaders with the assistance of the GOSV, the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. Organizations must fill out an application and supply a 100-word essay describing why the group should be honored. Groups must demonstrate a strong commitment to servicing the needs of the local community to qualify for consideration.

"It's extremely important to encourage and recognize young people who step up and make a positive difference in our community," said Augie Chiasera, president of M&T Bank's Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake regions. "In the past ten years, more than 8,000 people have been recognized by the Honor Rows Program for their outstanding community service. Just as the Ravens are Super Bowl champions, these young people are champions in our communities."

Applications for the 14th annual Honor Rows Program can be completed online at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/HonorRows. Deadline to submit an application is Aug. 16, 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Announce Five Personnel Promotions

Nick Matteo, Andrew Raphael, Joey Cleary, Corey Frazier and Chas Stallard have received promotions from General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Transcript: Ravens Third Organized Team Activity

news

Media Advisory: Ravens to Transform Two Baltimore City Schools

news

Ravens Launch New eSports Initiative, Ravens Gaming League

The initiative will launch with a Fortnite tournament in June, while a second tournament, featuring Madden NFL 22, will be held later this summer.
news

Media Advisory: RAVENS TO TRANSFORM BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ON ANNUAL VOLUNTEER DAY

On Wednesday (June 9), from 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host an organization-wide volunteer day to transform new spaces for Baltimore City students at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay elementary schools, as the children begin returning to their classrooms following the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Press Release: OZZIE NEWSOME SCHOLARS PROGRAM

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to Honor Ozzie Newsome by Donating $4 Million to Maryland's Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Fund Scholarships for Baltimore City Public School Graduates 
news

Press Release: Ravens Announce 2021 Scholarship Recipients

news

Press Release: Sportradar Signs Agreement With Ravens for Sports Betting

Sportradar will support the Ravens' and Jets' efforts in maximizing sponsor performance and unlocking new opportunities for their partners in the rapidly growing legal sports betting category.
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
news

Press Release: 2022 Navy-Notre Dame Game at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule

Here is the Ravens' 2021 regular-season schedule.
Advertising