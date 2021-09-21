RAVENS LAUNCH SUBSCRIPTION WINE CLUB AND BRAND

'Winning Drive Club' Memberships Available Now; Club Seniority Based on Sign Up Date

The Baltimore Ravens today announced the launch of the "Winning Drive Club," a subscription wine service featuring the team, city of Baltimore and state of Maryland in a series of premium wines under the brand name Winning Drive Napa Valley. The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

Winning Drive, which has strong connections to the Ravens' organization and serves as the name of the street where the team's headquarters – affectionately known as The Castle – is located, will feature two shipments of wine per year of six bottles as well as the option to add additional wines based on club seniority. Club members will also gain access to a private member store to replenish their cellars and send special wooden box gift sets to family, friends, and colleagues. Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions, or locations of Baltimore and Maryland.

"We are excited to partner on the Winning Drive Club," said Brad Downs, Ravens Sr. Vice President of Marketing. "Engaging with our fans in unique, first-class ways has long been a priority to the organization. We couldn't be more excited to launch the Winning Drive Club, which has been developed to reflect the character of our organization and our beloved Charm City."

A total collection of 6 varietals have been developed and will be released each season in two shipments. The inaugural release of wine will arrive in November 2021, with the second scheduled for late March 2022 in time for the NFL Draft. Each shipment will arrive in a keepsake fire-branded Baltimore Ravens wooden wine crate.

Those who enroll in membership early will establish seniority and have opportunities to purchase limited production wines and attend future private events in Baltimore and at Fairwinds Estate Winery in Napa Valley. To receive shipments and be eligible to purchase additional bottles and gift sets, fans must be a member of the Winning Drive Club.

The first 3 wines of the inaugural shipment will include:

Midnight Dreary: A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend Charm: An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay Festivus Maximus: A Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method

"I have fallen in love with Baltimore because of its authentic people and rich history," said Brandon Chaney, Proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery. "I am truly honored to make these wines for the Baltimore Ravens and celebrate the culture, people and history of such a special team and place."

For more information and to apply for membership, visit www.WinningDriveNapa.com.

About Fairwinds Estate Winery