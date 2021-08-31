Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

Terminated, Vested Veteran

All of these players do not pass through waivers. They are free to sign with any team, including the Ravens, at any time. Baltimore could bring them back after moving players on the initial 53-man roster to injured reserve lists that would allow them to return later this season.

OLB Pernell McPhee

McPhee started 13 games last season for the Ravens and signed another one-year deal to return. He's an anchor against the run and veteran leader who is chasing a ring and coaching up Baltimore's younger outside linebackers, including Jaylon Ferguson, who made the team.

DB Anthony Levine Sr.

One of the Ravens' longest-tenured players, Levine is the "Co-Cap" of the special teams unit and a versatile defensive reserve. He re-signed this offseason.

NT Justin Ellis

Ellis has spent the past two seasons in Baltimore as a backup to Brandon Williams. He played in 13 games last year as part of the Ravens' defensive line rotation and did well (17 tackles) when needed to step into the starting lineup.

TE Eric Tomlinson

Tomlinson joined the Ravens last season after Nick Boyle's season-ending injury and served primarily as a blocking tight end. Josh Oliver made the team as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Boyle, but Tomlinson could be of use until Boyle is healthy.

DE Chris Smith

Signed in late July before the Ravens also inked Justin Houston, Smith has made some plays in training camp and came up with a sack in the Ravens' first preseason game.

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

OT Ja'Wuan James

The Ravens signed James, who suffered a torn Achilles in early May, in June. He can return to practice as early as Week 7 and play in a game as early as Week 10, after missing the team's first eight games. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there's a possibility he could return late in the season.

Traded

G Ben Bredeson

Baltimore sent the second-year guard to the New York Giants.

Waived/Injured

LB Otaro Alaka

The Ravens signed Alaka as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and he made the initial 53-man roster but was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 (hamstring). Alaka made the active roster again in 2020 but suffered a season-ending knee injury and was placed on IR on Oct. 12.

WR Deon Cain

The Ravens signed Cain, a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, to a reserves/futures contract in January. He flashed in some OTA and minicamp practices but was sidelined for much of training camp by an injury and returned only for the third preseason game and made one catch for 5 yards.

DT Aaron Crawford

The Ravens signed Crawford as an undrafted rookie last year. He spent the year on the team's practice squad, activated only for the short-handed COVID-19 game in Pittsburgh.

Waived

OT Adrian Ealy

An undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma this offseason, there were comparisons made to Orlando Brown Jr., who Baltimore traded to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 321 pounder was competing to be a backup/swing offensive tackle.

TE/FB Ben Mason

The rookie fifth-round pick out of Michigan was learning the ropes behind Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard and did not emerge from the pack of tight ends competing for a third spot.

RB Nate McCrary

The undrafted rookie out of Saginaw Valley State flashed during the three preseason games, but so did Ty'Son Williams.

QB Trace McSorley

McSorley was in a tight competition with Tyler Huntley to be Lamar Jackson's backup quarterback but hit a bump when he suffered a back injury before the team's first preseason game. That opened the door for Huntley, who shined in the following two preseason wins.

WR Jaylon Moore

Signed as an undrafted rookie out of University of Tennessee-Martin last year, Moore spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

TE Tony Poljan

The Ravens signed the 6-foot-7, 251-pound tight end out of Virginia as an undrafted rookie. He was competing with Josh Oliver and others for the third tight end spot.

T Foster Sarell

An undrafted offensive tackle from Stanford, Sarell was part of a deep offensive line competition.

DT Jovan Swann

He's a 6-foot-2 defensive tackle from Indiana who was signed as an undrafted rookie.

K Jake Verity

The undrafted kicker from East Carolina shined in the Ravens' first two preseason games but missed a 40-yarder and had another kick blocked in the preseason finale.

WR Binjimen Victor

Victor was one of the standouts of the third preseason game with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough for him to beat out other wide receivers.

DB Nigel Warrior