Ravens Make Several Jersey Number Changes Before Draft

Apr 26, 2017 at 07:16 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

25_JerseyNumber_news.jpg


The Ravens have made some changes to jersey numbers before the next class of rookies arrive.

Here's the list:

WR Keenan Reynolds – No. 14
CB Lardarius Webb – No. 21
S Tony Jefferson – No. 23
CB Tavon Young – No. 25
DB Otha Foster – No. 42
LB Boseko Lokombo – No. 47
DT Michael Pierce – No. 97
OLB Matthew Judon – No. 99

The most notable update is that Webb has reclaimed No. 21, which means safety Tony Jefferson kept his promise.

The coveted No. 21 became available after Webb was released earlier this offseason, and it was taken by Jefferson when he signed in April. But Jefferson told fans that he would give it back if Webb was re-signed.

Jefferson will now wear No. 23, which is just one digit from his preferred number. Jefferson donned No. 22 as an Arizona Cardinal, but it's worn by cornerback Jimmy Smith in Baltimore.

Young had moved from No. 36 to No. 23 earlier this offseason, so he got bumped by Jefferson and will now wear No. 25.

Judon was No. 91 last year, but took the open No. 99 jersey, which was worn by traded defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan last season. It was previously worn by Chris Canty, Paul Kruger and Michael McCrary.

Pierce is switching from No. 78 to 97. Reynolds switched from No. 81 to 14.

