Ravens Make Several Jersey Number Changes Before Draft

Jefferson will now wear No. 23, which is just one digit from his preferred number. Jefferson donned No. 22 as an Arizona Cardinal, but it's worn by cornerback Jimmy Smith in Baltimore.

Young had moved from No. 36 to No. 23 earlier this offseason, so he got bumped by Jefferson and will now wear No. 25.

Judon was No. 91 last year, but took the open No. 99 jersey, which was worn by traded defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan last season. It was previously worn by Chris Canty, Paul Kruger and Michael McCrary.