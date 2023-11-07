Ravens Midseason Awards

Biggest Surprise

Did you expect Stone to lead the NFL with six interceptions? Neither did he, but Stone seized his opportunity and has made it dangerous for quarterbacks to throw in his direction. Stone has made a pick in four straight games, but perhaps his most important one occurred in London against the Titans when they were mounting a second-half comeback. Stone's interception turned the momentum in the Ravens' favor, and they haven't lost since. Stone's big plays in timely moments (he also had a clutch one in Cincinnati in the end zone) have been a huge storyline this season.