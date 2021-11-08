Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

Boyle had a clean-up procedure done during the summer, which delayed his return to the field. He returned for practice briefly before the season opener but was shut down again and returned to practice Oct. 20. Boyle has not suffered any setbacks, clearing the way for his return.

One of the NFL's top blocking tight ends and a key to Baltimore's offense, Boyle's addition to the offense is significant for the Ravens, who led the NFL in rushing the past two seasons, but who have not run the ball as consistently in 2021 after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries.

Boyle is a devastating blocker who can be moved across formations to give the Ravens an advantage at the point of attack. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using multiple tight end sets, and Boyle has improved as a receiver every year since joining the Ravens as a fifth-round pick in 2015. During his last full season in 2019, Boyle had a career-high 31 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens may gradually increase Boyle's playing time, but his presence adds a key element to the offense as the team enters the final nine games of the season.

"Nick obviously has been a really good player for us," Roman said last week. "It was a big loss for us last year, but he's been really working to get back. I mean, Nick is a guy with a unique skillset that keeps getting better. We're just going to have to bring him into the fold gradually and get him to where he's feeling really comfortable out there so he can be Nick Boyle.