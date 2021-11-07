DeShon Elliott Out for the Season With Torn Biceps/Pectoral Injury

Nov 07, 2021 at 05:48 PM
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens beat the Vikings but suffered a big loss in their secondary as starting safety DeShon Elliott is done for the season.

Elliott suffered a torn biceps/pectoral late in the fourth quarter on a long pass to fullback C.J. Ham. Elliott got up and still helped take Ham down with one arm after the play wasn't immediately whistled dead.

Head Coach John Harbaugh called Elliott's injury a "major blow."

"The guy is so courageous he gutted it out through all that," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be out, so that's a major loss for us."

As he walked off the field, Elliott was visibly upset as this is the third major injury of his young career. He lost his first two years to a broken forearm and torn ACL.

In his fourth season (a contract year), Elliott has been one of the Ravens' best defensive players so far this season when on the field. He previously missed time this year with a concussion and quad injury.

In five games, Elliott had 17 tackles, one sack and a highlight-reel interception against the Chargers. He's the biggest hitter in the secondary, a physical enforcer that brings a swagger and high energy to the entire defense.

In his place, the Ravens will likely turn to rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens, who started two games when Elliott was previously sidelined. Baltimore also has Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington and veteran Anthony Levine at safety.

