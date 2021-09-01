Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

Sep 01, 2021 at 06:33 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090121-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: WR Rashod Bateman; Center: WR Miles Boykin; Right: TE Eric Tomlinson

Two wide receivers will start the season on injured reserve, while the Ravens have brought back a blocking tight end.

The Ravens moved first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to the Reserve/Injured list and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster. Boykin and Bateman will be required to miss at least the first three weeks of the season, but will be eligible to return in Week 4.

Bateman underwent groin surgery last month after suffering his injury in practice Aug. 10. Boykin has been out since early August with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore has five wide receivers on the active roster – Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Sammy Watkins, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace. Brown (hamstring) and Watkins (undisclosed) returned to practice this week following lengthy absences, giving them 12 days to prepare for the Sept. 13 season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I thought they looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's good to have them back, and we're going to work now."

Tomlinson was with the Ravens throughout the preseason competing for a roster spot, but he was part of Tuesday's final cuts. Josh Oliver made the team as the third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. However, Tomlinson is a strong blocker to back up Boyle, one of the league's best blocking tight ends, who has not played since last year's season-ending knee injury.

Boyle returned to practice Wednesday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not anticipate Boyle being ready by Week 1. The 29-year-old Tomlinson has experience in the Ravens' offense, playing six games with Baltimore last season after he was signed following Boyle's injury.

Related Content

news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Who is the No. 2 running back now? Why was J.K. Dobbins playing in the third preseason game? Is Nick Moore fitting in with The Wolfpack?
news

Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson is one of the most trolled players on social media. NFL Network's Mike Rob sees two Ravens rushing for 100 yards in Week 1. The Ravens are dealing with a curse.
news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

With New Orleans in need following Hurricane Ida, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are supporting the city's relief efforts.
news

Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cuts

Baltimore held onto a deep secondary and seven wide receivers. The Ravens still have moves to make to account for injured players.
news

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

Baltimore made 21 roster moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline and more are to come.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Likes How Defense Looks After Dominant Preseason

How will losing J.K. Dobbins impact how much the Ravens throw to their running backs? Greg Roman believes Sammy Watkins will hit his stride quickly when he returns. Baltimore's offensive line is building chemistry.
news

Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

Baltimore parted ways with second-year offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who was a fourth-round pick a year ago.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising