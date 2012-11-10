Ravens Name 2012 Community Quarterback Award Winners

The Baltimore Ravens have selected three outstanding community volunteers as their 2012 Community Quarterback Award recipients. Funded by NFL Charities and the Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF), the Community Quarterback Award recognizes individuals who exhibit leadership, dedication and commitment to bettering their local communities.

The three honorees will be honored at M&T Bank Stadium tomorrow (11/11), when the Ravens host the Oakland Raiders. Each Community Quarterback will receive tickets for himself and a guest, Ravens memorabilia and merchandise, and a $2,500 grant to their respective nonprofit organization. All three recipients will be recognized on the field prior to the game's kickoff. The 2012 Community Quarterbacks and their accomplishments are listed below:

* *

Phil Bailey: Arundel House of Hope

Arundel House of Hope (AHOH) has been providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing for the homeless, including homeless Veterans, since 1992. A founding member of AHOH, Bailey has always been committed to helping those who are homeless. He helped start the Winter Relief Emergency Shelter program and coordinated its efforts for the past 20 years. While working a full-time job, Bailey still finds the time and energy to volunteer every night. Especially throughout the winter, Bailey makes it a priority to serve nights in the emergency shelter, ensuring everyone has a warm and safe place to sleep. Tending to duties like checking in the residents, doing laundry and preparing meals, Bailey always does whatever is needed to make sure everyone is cared for and comfortable.

* *

Christopher Small: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake

For over 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake has been matching caring adults with Maryland children in need. Small has been a Big Brother to a young man in Baltimore since 2009. When he first began mentoring his Little Brother, Small noticed that the high-energy boy seemed scattered and unfocused. With his encouragement, Small's Little Brother began receiving treatment for previously undiagnosed ADHD. Small also purchased a desk to help create a study space in his Little Brother's home, where he could seek quiet and maintain focus. One Christmas was particularly challenging for the Little Brother's family, and the child did not receive any gifts. Knowing that his Little Brother adored music, Small took him to a concert. Upon returning, Small surprised him with a party that included the Little Brother's family and friends. Through PSAs, event appearances and simple conversations with others that he meets, Small challenges other men to step up and spend a few hours each month giving a young man the positive attention needed to thrive.

*Jim Wilson: Soccer Without Borders *