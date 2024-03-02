50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

I can see the social media gifs now – the one with the stick figure poking a Ravens logo with a stick saying, "C'mon, do something."

This is the time of year when patience to see team upgrades runs thin among fans. On the inside, the Ravens are a team that has long been content watching other teams try to outspend each other while it executes a calculated plan.

Here's why I think this offseason could be yet another exercise in patience:

Despite the higher-than-expected salary cap, the Ravens still don't have much space. The latest projection from Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland is a little more than $11 million, with Nelson Agholor's deal not yet factored in. More cap-clearing moves are coming.