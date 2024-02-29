Maryland Native Chop Robinson Wants to Sack Lamar Jackson, Or Be His Teammate

Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson grew up in Maryland and would love to return home if the Ravens drafted him.
However, if another team selects Robinson, he knows which quarterback he'd most like to sack.
"I would say Lamar Jackson," Robinson said via Pro Football Talk Live on NBC. "I'm from Maryland. Seeing Lamar all the time just running around, I want to sack Lamar Jackson because he's the hardest quarterback to sack."
Robinson grew up in Gaithersburg and began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Penn State. Listed at 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, Robinson has always been bigger than most.
Robinson has been linked to the Ravens in several mock drafts, and Baltimore selected another Penn State outside linebacker, Odafe Oweh, in the first round in 2021. Like Oweh, Robinson didn't have eye-popping sack totals in college (11.5 in three seasons), but he has all the tools.
The possibility of starting his NFL career in Baltimore sounds great to Robinson.
"I grew up a Ravens' fan," Robinson said. "I'm not too far from Baltimore. The Ravens have always been in my blood."
Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Tells John Harbaugh How Much He Loves Baltimore
The marriage between Jadeveon Clowney and the Ravens was a good one in 2023. Clowney finished with a career-high 9.5 sacks, while the Ravens leading the NFL with 60 sacks.
Clowney is about to become a free agent, but the door for a return to Baltimore seems open. Clowney's agent had a brief encounter with Head Coach John Harbaugh this week in Indianapolis, where people from around the NFL convene, and made it clear how much his client loved playing for the Ravens.
"Just walking in the street and he grabbed me and I told him I loved [Clowney]," Harbaugh told our Garrett Downing. "I [asked], 'What do you think? How'd he do this year?' And he goes, 'This is the first year he's ended the season happy.' That says so much right there. It says so much for everything, for everybody in the organization. Maybe we can get him back. We're going to try."
Iowa CB Cooper DeJean Stays Connected With Tyler Linderbaum, Geno Stone
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, a potential first-round pick, already has connections to the Ravens. He was teammates with Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum at Iowa, and DeJean has spoken with free agent safety Geno Stone about the pre-draft process.
"Both really good guys to learn from," DeJean said. "Geno had a great year, it was fun to watch. I played with Linderbaum my first year. He's a great teammate, hard worker."
DeJean confirmed that he met with the Ravens in Indianapolis, but he won't be participating in workouts. He's still recovering from a late-season fractured fibula and hasn't had enough time to put forth his best effort.
"I've been cleared to run. I had surgery in November, started to run full speed last week," DeJean said. "I plan to work out at some point before the draft."
DeJean played both outside and at nickel for Iowa as a versatile chess piece. Though he was strictly a cornerback for Iowa, some analysts, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, believe DeJean could play both safety and corner at the next level.
DeJean believes his versatility will be a major assist. asset, and it's a trait the Ravens always covet.
"I can play outside and inside, I feel like I have the ability to play multiple positions on the back end," DeJean said. "I believe Iowa has prepared me well."
Kamari Lassiter Thinks Ravens Would Be 'Amazing Opportunity'
In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Ravens selecting Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
Coming to Baltimore would reunite Lassiter with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was Georgia's coordinator before he joined the Ravens last year. Lassiter has fond memories of taking reps against Monken's play calling in practice.
"Monken, he's a wizard on that offensive side," Lassiter said. "He draws up some really nice plays and he's a really great coordinator. I remember practices, it was always so competitive because we had a really good DC going against a really great OC."
Lassiter was part of a defense that helped Georgia win two national championships and said he would love to join a winning organization like Baltimore.
"I think that'd be an amazing opportunity," Lassiter said. "They pride themselves on defense. I come from a program that prides themselves on defense."