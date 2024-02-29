Maryland Native Chop Robinson Wants to Sack Lamar Jackson, Or Be His Teammate

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean Stays Connected With Tyler Linderbaum, Geno Stone

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, a potential first-round pick, already has connections to the Ravens. He was teammates with Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum at Iowa, and DeJean has spoken with free agent safety Geno Stone about the pre-draft process.

"Both really good guys to learn from," DeJean said. "Geno had a great year, it was fun to watch. I played with Linderbaum my first year. He's a great teammate, hard worker."

DeJean confirmed that he met with the Ravens in Indianapolis, but he won't be participating in workouts. He's still recovering from a late-season fractured fibula and hasn't had enough time to put forth his best effort.

"I've been cleared to run. I had surgery in November, started to run full speed last week," DeJean said. "I plan to work out at some point before the draft."

DeJean played both outside and at nickel for Iowa as a versatile chess piece. Though he was strictly a cornerback for Iowa, some analysts, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, believe DeJean could play both safety and corner at the next level.

DeJean believes his versatility will be a major assist. asset, and it's a trait the Ravens always covet.

"I can play outside and inside, I feel like I have the ability to play multiple positions on the back end," DeJean said. "I believe Iowa has prepared me well."

Kamari Lassiter Thinks Ravens Would Be 'Amazing Opportunity'

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Ravens selecting Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Coming to Baltimore would reunite Lassiter with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was Georgia's coordinator before he joined the Ravens last year. Lassiter has fond memories of taking reps against Monken's play calling in practice.

"Monken, he's a wizard on that offensive side," Lassiter said. "He draws up some really nice plays and he's a really great coordinator. I remember practices, it was always so competitive because we had a really good DC going against a really great OC."

Lassiter was part of a defense that helped Georgia win two national championships and said he would love to join a winning organization like Baltimore.