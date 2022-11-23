Mailbag: Why Was the Offense Flat Coming Out of the Bye?

Mink: I think there were a few factors that played a part in the Ravens' offensive sluggishness against the Panthers.

Coming off the bye, I think the Ravens just seemed to have lost a little bit of their momentum. Extra rest is great, but the extended time off can lead to being a little less precise, which is how Head Coach John Harbaugh described things after the game.

I also think the Ravens went into the game with a pretty conservative gameplan and took ever fewer chances considering the windy conditions. The Ravens were the most heavily-favored team to win in the league. The way you lose games like that is you turn the ball over. Baltimore had one interception on a short pass intercepted by a defensive tackle, but for the most part, the Ravens were content playing fairly conservatively and letting their defense dominate. I think Baltimore knew the defense would control the game against the Panthers.

In addition to the wind, the Ravens were also playing in their first cold-weather game of the season. Though Lamar Jackson said the wind wasn't too bad, he did mention the cold. Good news is the forecast is 75 degrees in Jacksonville this Sunday. Bad news is it's December weather after that.

Lastly, Carolina's defense is better than it looked on paper. They have a strong defensive front anchored by defensive tackle Derrick Brown and one of the league's most talented pass rushers in Brian Burns. Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks is a defensive coach and he had a good plan (that was well executed) for limiting Jackson's runs (he had 31 yards on 11 carries). It's no secret that taking away the Ravens' ground game is the best way to slow down their offense. Not many teams are able to do it. The Panthers did it for much of the game, but Baltimore still finished with 115 rushing yards, which is well below their season average but not too bad by league-wide standards.