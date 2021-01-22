Ravens Offseason Moves

Jan 21, 2021 at 09:53 PM
Ravens Offseason Moves

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Released RB Mark Ingram II

Monday, Jan. 18

Signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts: OLB Aaron Adeoye, DT Aaron Crawford, DT Braxton Hoyett, QB Tyler Huntley, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, DE Chauncey Rivers, S Nigel Warrior, DB Chris Westry, RB Ty'Son Williams and TE Eli Wolf.

Waived QB Robert Griffin III, CB Davontae Harris, WR De'Anthony Thomas and CB Tramon Williams.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald announced as University of Michigan's new defensive coordinator

John Harbaugh Talks About Lamar Jackson's Continued Growth

As Lamar Jackson begins another offseason, Head Coach John Harbaugh looks forward to seeing a special talent continue to develop.
Reports: Joe Cullen Joining Jaguars as New Defensive Coordinator

Joe Cullen, who has coached Baltimore's defensive line for five seasons, is reportedly joining new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer as Jacksonville's next defensive coordinator.
Health Updates on Ravens' Top Injured Players

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects cornerback Tavon Young to be ready for OTAs and Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle back by training camp.
Late for Work 1/21: Analyzing the Ravens' Top Pending Free Agents

Brian Baldinger says a top wide receiver won't fix Ravens' passing attack. Mark Ingram II has cleared waivers and could sign with one of the four remaining playoff teams.
SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Soccer Debut in FIFA 21

From DJs to singers, Lamar Jackson joins an A-list cast of new additions to the game, but is the only American football player to make the cut. 
John Harbaugh 'Totally Certain' Lamar Jackson Will Get Long-Term Deal This Year or Next

Whether it happens this offseason or not, Head Coach John Harbaugh is confident Lamar Jackson will re-sign with the Ravens long-term.
John Harbaugh Would Like to Add a Big, Physical Wide Receiver, But He Isn't Begging

There will be a lot of talk about adding a free-agent wide receiver this offseason. But does it make sense financially and who would be a good fit?
John Harbaugh Expects His Coordinators to Return

Both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale are expected to return in their current roles, but their assistants are interviewing for coordinator jobs.
John Harbaugh Defends Ravens' Offensive Attack, Aims for Better Passing Efficiency

Baltimore's passing scheme and routes have been called too basic by Steve Smith Sr. and Kurt Warner in recent weeks. John Harbaugh strongly disagrees.
Bills Mafia's Donations Nearing Half a Million in Support of Lamar Jackson, Blessings in a Backpack

Bills fans challenged Chiefs fans to reach $500,000 before Sunday's AFC Championship game and it's at $445,500 as of Jan. 19.
Late for Work 1/20: Looking at the Ravens' 2021 Salary Cap Situation

Allen Robinson 'liked' a suggested move to the Ravens. One of Justin Tucker's misses actually crossed the end line. More reaction to Mark Ingram's release. 

