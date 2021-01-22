Ravens Offseason Moves

Tuesday, Jan. 19
Released RB Mark Ingram II
Monday, Jan. 18
Signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts: OLB Aaron Adeoye, DT Aaron Crawford, DT Braxton Hoyett, QB Tyler Huntley, WR Jaylon Moore, LS Nick Moore, DE Chauncey Rivers, S Nigel Warrior, DB Chris Westry, RB Ty'Son Williams and TE Eli Wolf.
Waived QB Robert Griffin III, CB Davontae Harris, WR De'Anthony Thomas and CB Tramon Williams.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald announced as University of Michigan's new defensive coordinator