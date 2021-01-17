Mike Macdonald Officially Hired By Michigan as Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens finished as a top-10 scoring defense with Macdonald's help. This season, he coached up a pair of rookies in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, and former backups L.J. Fort and Chris Board also had strong seasons.

Macdonald, 35, is going from one Harbaugh (John) to another (Jim), John's younger brother.

"It is an honor to join Coach Harbaugh's staff at the University of Michigan," Macdonald told Michigan's website. "I firmly believe in his vision and am excited to get to work. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field -- I cannot wait to meet and develop relationships with our players, staff, and community."