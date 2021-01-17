Mike Macdonald Officially Hired By Michigan as Defensive Coordinator

Jan 17, 2021 at 03:28 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011721-Macdonald
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Coach Mike Macdonald

The Ravens have lost their first coach following their playoff loss, as the University of Michigan announced it has hired Mike Macdonald to be its defensive coordinator.

Macdonald served as the Ravens' linebackers coach for the past three seasons. Before that, he was the team's defensive backs coach (2017), and a defensive assistant (2015-2016). He got his coaching start with the Ravens as an intern in 2014.

The Ravens finished as a top-10 scoring defense with Macdonald's help. This season, he coached up a pair of rookies in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, and former backups L.J. Fort and Chris Board also had strong seasons.

Macdonald, 35, is going from one Harbaugh (John) to another (Jim), John's younger brother.

"It is an honor to join Coach Harbaugh's staff at the University of Michigan," Macdonald told Michigan's website. "I firmly believe in his vision and am excited to get to work. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field -- I cannot wait to meet and develop relationships with our players, staff, and community."

"Mike is an excellent defensive mind who is highly respected across the NFL," Jim Harbaugh said. "He has been a valuable member of the Baltimore Ravens staff, and shown a passion for teaching, coaching and developing his players. We are excited about everything that Mike brings to our defense, team and university, and look forward to welcoming him and his fiancé Stephanie to our Michigan Football family."

