Ravens Make One Cut on Monday

"There's a lot of considerations: position value, special teams value also practice squad value [and] strategy. [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and his guys have to look at strategy in terms of who might get claimed or not get claimed, or where we are with health at certain positions. Those are all considerations that have to be made. So, we'll probably take our time through until tomorrow to wrap it all up. Then, probably honestly the next couple of days after that, there will be some things happening."