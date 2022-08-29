Ravens Make One Cut on Monday

The Ravens waived center Jimmy Murray Monday, leaving the rest of their roster cuts till Tuesday.
Murray was signed to a reserve/future contract in January and spent the summer with the team. He last played in 2018, suiting up for two games with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens still have a lot of depth at center with first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum expected to start, Patrick Mekari as his top backup, and Trystan Colon.
Baltimore also waived punter/kicker Cameron Dicker Sunday.
The Ravens and all NFL teams have to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"Most of it has been discussed. We have a plan already, and we've started putting it into effect," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
"There's a lot of considerations: position value, special teams value also practice squad value [and] strategy. [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and his guys have to look at strategy in terms of who might get claimed or not get claimed, or where we are with health at certain positions. Those are all considerations that have to be made. So, we'll probably take our time through until tomorrow to wrap it all up. Then, probably honestly the next couple of days after that, there will be some things happening."