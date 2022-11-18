Pundit Picks: Ravens Are Unanimous Pick vs. Panthers

Nov 18, 2022 at 09:34 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Panthers 16 “The Ravens opened as double-digit favorites for a reason. It’s difficult to identify a path to victory for the Panthers, who will travel to Baltimore with a bottom-10 defense and the league’s worst quarterback so far this season in [Baker] Mayfield. The Ravens will not give Carolina much room for hope as they begin their push for a high playoff seed.”

USA TODAY

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Panthers 20
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 22, Panthers 14
Nate Davis
Ravens 31, Panthers 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 30, Panthers 13
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 26, Panthers 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Panthers 21

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Panthers 13 “The Panthers are 2-3 since Steve Wilks took over, with their three competitive games all coming against division opponents. The Ravens are well equipped to force Baker Mayfield into bad decisions and knock down his passes with their monster front. Baltimore’s offense, meanwhile, has shown more cohesion in its run blocking since Ronnie Stanley returned. The Ravens are now the team we expected all along.”

NFL NETWORK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 33, Panthers 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Panthers 13
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Panthers 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 31, Panthers 14
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 34, Panthers 10
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Panthers 10
Marc Sessler
Ravens 33, Panthers 16
Kevin Patra
Ravens 26, Panthers 14
Grant Gordon
Ravens 24, Panthers 13
Eric Edholm
Ravens 28, Panthers 16

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 30, Panthers 10 “Baker Mayfield returns to Baltimore while playing for a team not in the AFC North. This is a tough draw against a Ravens' defense that keeps getting better overall every week and is coming off a bye. The running and passing of Lamar Jackson will be challenging for the Panthers' defense on the road with more of his critical help healthy.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 30, Panthers 16 “The Panthers will start Baker Mayfield at quarterback here with P.J Walker hurt. The Ravens know him well from when he was with Cleveland. The Ravens defense is also starting to round into shape, which isn't good news for the Panthers. Look for Baltimore to come off the bye with a big victory.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 42, Panthers 7
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 31, Panthers 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 35, Panthers 17 “Lamar Jackson should have a big game against an overmatched Panthers defense and the Ravens should cruise.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 35, Panthers 21 “Big lead for Ravens. Garbage-time scores for Panthers. Baltimore continues to prove its Super Bowl chops.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 28, Panthers 13 “I think the Ravens dominate this game.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 27, Panthers 14 “The Ravens have traditionally been excellent against bad teams with Lamar Jackson helming them. No reason to think Carolina is beating a well-rested Baltimore squad at home.”

