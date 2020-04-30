Ravens Photographers Take Home Awards in Hall of Fame Contest

Ravens photographers continue to take home honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, showing the team has some of the best not only between the lines but also just outside them.

Fourteen-year veteran team photographer Shawn Hubbard took home second place in the features category for his shot of kicker Justin Tucker after his game-winning kick against the San Francisco 49ers in the rain at M&T Bank Stadium.

It was a dramatic shot of Tucker being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates while holding onto the ball that he booted 49 yards through the uprights as time expired for a 20-17 win.