Ravens Pick Up Mike Wallace's Second-Year Option

Mar 09, 2017 at 08:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


The Ravens are keeping wide receiver Mike Wallace, just as Head Coach John Harbaugh predicted.

Baltimore picked up the second-year option of the speedy veteran, keeping him under contract through next season.

Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Ravens last offseason, but there was a club option for 2017 that had to be picked up and reportedly counted for $8 million against the salary cap.

Wallace had a big first season with the Ravens, posting 72 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. It was a major rebound from the year before, when he posted 39 receptions for 473 yards and two scores with the Minnesota Vikings.

He became a trusted target for quarterback Joe Flacco on slants and other underneath routes, and brought his trademark big-play ability. Wallace scored a 95-yard touchdown to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, and had four other catches of over 50 yards.

Wallace is still just 30 years old and has plenty of good football ahead of him. He'll now also finally have some consistency after bouncing between four different teams over the past five seasons (Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens).

Even with Wallace still in the fold, the Ravens are still expected to add another wide receiver to help offset the retirement of Steve Smith Sr. Former Ravens Torrey Smith was rumored to be a possibility, but he signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: The Ravens Defense Is Facing a Potential Overhaul

Parting ways with Wink Martindale is just part of what could be a defensive overhaul this offseason.
news

Ravens Bring Back Ben Mason on Reserve/Future Deal

The Ravens originally picked the Michigan fullback/tight end in the fifth round in 2021.
news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
news

Ravens Sign 10th Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Ravens Give Tickets to Bakery Truck Driver Who Fed Snow-Stranded Motorists

Ron Hill of Harford County, Maryland handed out about 500 loaves of bread and rolls to motorists stranded on I-95 in Virginia.
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising