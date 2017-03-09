Ravens Pick Up Mike Wallace's Second-Year Option





The Ravens are keeping wide receiver Mike Wallace, just as Head Coach John Harbaugh predicted.

Baltimore picked up the second-year option of the speedy veteran, keeping him under contract through next season.

Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Ravens last offseason, but there was a club option for 2017 that had to be picked up and reportedly counted for $8 million against the salary cap.

Wallace had a big first season with the Ravens, posting 72 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns. It was a major rebound from the year before, when he posted 39 receptions for 473 yards and two scores with the Minnesota Vikings.

He became a trusted target for quarterback Joe Flacco on slants and other underneath routes, and brought his trademark big-play ability. Wallace scored a 95-yard touchdown to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, and had four other catches of over 50 yards.

Wallace is still just 30 years old and has plenty of good football ahead of him. He'll now also finally have some consistency after bouncing between four different teams over the past five seasons (Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens).