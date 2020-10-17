Ravens Place Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens have placed DT Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
