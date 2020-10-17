Ravens Place Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Oct 17, 2020 at 02:09 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
101720_BrandonWilliams
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have placed DT Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

