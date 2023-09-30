Ravens Place David Ojabo on Injured Reserve, Sign Kyle Van Noy

Sep 30, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Kyle Van Noy, OLB David Ojabo

The Ravens moved outside linebacker David Ojabo to injured reserve Saturday due to ankle and knee injuries, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.

Baltimore signed veteran Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to fill Ojabo's spot, meaning he's in line to play in Sunday's game in Cleveland.

It will mark Ojabo's second trip to injured reserve in as many years, as he missed all but two games during his rookie season as he recovered from a torn Achilles. Ojabo played just four snaps in the loss to the Colts in Week 3 before exiting.

Ojabo had a sack/fumble in the Ravens' opening game against the Texans. He and Odafe Oweh were in line to be the tag-team leaders of Baltimore's pass rush, but both are now on the shelf. Oweh suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and will miss his second game Sunday in Cleveland.

Van Noy impressed coaches and teammates this week after being signed to the practice squad. The 10-year veteran has logged at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons. He had 46 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 17 games (13 starts) for the Los Angeles Chargers last year.

"It seems like he's been in this defense for however long," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He's impressive. Similar to when Roquan [Smith] showed up here; it's like, 'OK. This dude, he knows his stuff.' So, he's an impressive guy all the way around. Obviously, [he's] a great football player from what we've seen already on the practice field, and he has a great track record."

The Ravens also activated running back Melvin Gordon III and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

Gordon will serve as the No. 3 running back if Gus Edwards and Justice Hill play. Edwards enters the game without an injury designation and Hill (foot) is questionable.

Treadwell is wide receiver insurance with Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) ruled out.

