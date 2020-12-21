Ravens Place Defensive Back on Injured Reserve; Activate Two Players

The Ravens activated two players off the reserve list but put another one on Monday.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) came off injured reserve and safety Geno Stone came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which he had been on since early December.

Cornerback Davontae Harris, however, has been placed on injured reserve, making the Ravens even thinner at an already injury-riddled position.

The Ravens were already without Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) against the Jaguars on Sunday. Then Harris went down after just five special teams snaps.