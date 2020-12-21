Ravens Place Defensive Back on Injured Reserve; Activate Two Players

Dec 21, 2020 at 05:02 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122120-Harris-Moore-Stone
Kirk Irwin/Shawn Hubbard/Julio Cortez/AP Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DB Davontae Harris; Center: WR Chris Moore; Right: DB Geno Stone

The Ravens activated two players off the reserve list but put another one on Monday.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) came off injured reserve and safety Geno Stone came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which he had been on since early December.

Cornerback Davontae Harris, however, has been placed on injured reserve, making the Ravens even thinner at an already injury-riddled position.

The Ravens were already without Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) against the Jaguars on Sunday. Then Harris went down after just five special teams snaps.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers after he was released by the Denver Broncos in mid-November. He has played in four games with Baltimore, both on special teams and defense. He forced a fumble on a punt return in Pittsburgh and had 10 tackles and one pass defensed overall.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he was hopeful the Ravens could get Moore on the field, where he's one of the Ravens' best special teamers.

"Chris has probably been healthy for about a week or two," Harbaugh said. "I think he's getting to be 100 percent now. You've seen him in practice; he's really starting to pop a little bit."

Stone was the last remaining player on the Ravens' COVID-19 list from the outbreak earlier this month. The rookie safety helps bolster the team's depth in the secondary and special teams.

