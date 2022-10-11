Ravens Place Marcus Williams on IR, Waive Daryl Worley

Oct 11, 2022 at 04:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101122-Williams
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams

The Ravens made two roster moves Tuesday, placing safety Marcus Williams on injured reserve and releasing cornerback Daryl Worley.

Williams dislocated his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5, but the starting safety is expected to return later this season. He will miss a minimum of four games, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was too early to determine a specific timetable for Williams' return.

"I don't really want to get into the dates and times and stuff like that, but it will be a significant amount of time," Harbaugh said. "It won't be a season-ender, though."

The Ravens' biggest acquisition during free agency, Williams was playing excellent football and leads the team with three interceptions. Harbaugh was not sure exactly when Williams' injury took place during Sunday's game.

"I don't know exactly which play it was, but it was on the first or second series because I just remember being on the sideline, and it was really bothering him early in the game," Harbaugh said. "He gutted it out. He didn't really say too much about it, so I don't think anyone realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it."

Worley appeared in two games and played primarily on special teams after being signed off the practice squad earlier this season.

Related Content

news

Stopping Saquon Barkley Is Next Challenge for Ravens Defense

Baltimore's defense will face a huge challenge in Week 6 from Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is second in the NFL in rushing and leads in yards from scrimmage.

news

Late for Work 10/11: Lamar Jackson Has Earned the Right to Win Ugly, Was Great When It Mattered

Dan Orlovsky says Greg Roman made the best play call of the weekend. Bleacher Report says the Ravens could have an easy road ahead. Why Mark Andrews was trending on Twitter this morning.

news

Andy Isabella Officially Signed to Ravens Practice Squad

The speedy receiver and former second-round pick was released by the Arizona Cardinals this week.

news

News & Notes: Marcus Williams Headed to IR, But Wrist Injury Isn't Season-Ending

Ravens will rotate young players into safety rotation. Devin Duvernay keeps finding new roles. A good indicator on Ronnie Stanley's health. Don't read too much into J.K. Dobbins' snap count.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 5 vs. Bengals

Patrick Mekari played nearly twice as many snaps as Ronnie Stanley. Pepe Williams saw his snaps skyrocket. Geno Stone stepped up when Marcus Williams went down.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for LB Deion Jones

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins hopes to play Week 6 after aggravating his ankle injury against the Ravens. A lopsided loss in Kenny Pickett's first start has the Steelers looking in the mirror.

news

What the Bengals Said After Losing to Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor talks about his decision making. Joe Burrow discusses how the Ravens defense kept a lid on their passing game. Trey Hendrickson gives props to Ronnie Stanley.

news

Late for Work 10/10: Ravens Are 'Solving Their Defensive Problems'

Media applaud Justin Tucker after another game winner. Harbaugh's late-game fourth down decision paid off in the end, but many reacted to not going for it.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Ravens' Win Over Bengals

The Ravens needed this win after what they've been through. Faith in Justin Tucker is never misplaced. Lamar Jackson showed one of his best traits on a tough night.

news

Trust in Justin Tucker Pays Off

Kicking four field goals including a 58-yarder and a 43-yard game-winner, Justin Tucker delivered in the clutch again to lift Baltimore to victory.

news

Ronnie Stanley Starts and Rotates With Patrick Mekari

Making his long-awaited return, Ronnie Stanley shared time with Patrick Mekari at left tackle.

Find Tickets
Advertising