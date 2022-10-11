Ravens Place Marcus Williams on IR, Waive Daryl Worley

The Ravens made two roster moves Tuesday, placing safety Marcus Williams on injured reserve and releasing cornerback Daryl Worley.

Williams dislocated his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5, but the starting safety is expected to return later this season. He will miss a minimum of four games, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was too early to determine a specific timetable for Williams' return.

"I don't really want to get into the dates and times and stuff like that, but it will be a significant amount of time," Harbaugh said. "It won't be a season-ender, though."

The Ravens' biggest acquisition during free agency, Williams was playing excellent football and leads the team with three interceptions. Harbaugh was not sure exactly when Williams' injury took place during Sunday's game.

"I don't know exactly which play it was, but it was on the first or second series because I just remember being on the sideline, and it was really bothering him early in the game," Harbaugh said. "He gutted it out. He didn't really say too much about it, so I don't think anyone realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it."