Ravens Place Matt Elam, Three Others On Injured Reserve

The Ravens have continued the process of trimming their roster ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
After cutting eight players from their 90-man roster Monday morning, the team then placed four players on injured reserve, according to the NFL's daily transactions list. They also placed offensive tackle Darryl Baldwin (undisclosed) on the reserve non-football injury list.
The four players placed on injured reserve were:
- Safety Matt Elam (biceps)
- Cornerback Chris Greenwood (undisclosed)
- Outside linebacker Steve Means (groin)
- Tight end Allen Reisner (ankle)
Moving the players to injured reserve was not a big surprise, as all four of them missed time in training camp or the preseason because of the injuries. The most notable on the list is the former first-round pick Elam, who went down with torn biceps on the first day the Ravens put on pads in camp. The Ravens also made additional moves Tuesday morning to get the roster down to 75 players, placing tight end Dennis Pitta on the physically unable to perform list, and cutting undrafted rookie offensive lineman De'Ondre Wesley.
The Ravens could also use the designated to return distinction for defensive end Brent Urban (torn biceps), which would allow him to play again in 2015. Teams are not allowed to use the designated to return spot until Sept. 8