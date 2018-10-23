 Skip to main content
Ravens Place Willie Henry on Injured Reserve, Promote Jermaine Eluemunor To 53-Man Roster

Oct 23, 2018 at 03:46 PM
The Ravens placed defensive tackle Willie Henry on injured reserve Tuesday and promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Henry missed the first four games this season after undergoing hernia surgery in August. He returned Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns and had totaled three tackles over the past three games.

Henry's snap counts had steadily declined the past three weeks – 39 snaps in Week 5, 23 snaps in Week 6 and 20 snaps in Week 7, with Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Chris Wormley taking most of the snaps at defensive tackle.

Eluemunor adds to the Ravens' offensive line depth with right tackle James Hurst (back), left guard Alex Lewis (neck) and left guard Bradley Bozeman (calf) dealing with injuries. Hurst and Lewis were both inactive Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and the Ravens dressed just six offensive linemen for the game – starters Ronnie Stanley, Bozeman, Matt Skura, Marshal Yanda, and Orlando Brown Jr., backed up by Hroniss Grasu. After Bozeman suffered a calf injury during the Saints game, Grasu was forced into action on two different occasions before Bozeman returned to finish the game. Eluemunor was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 and played eight games as a rookie.

