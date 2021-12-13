Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

Dec 13, 2021 at 03:43 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121321-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens will prepare as if Lamar Jackson will play against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

After further evaluation of his injured right ankle Monday, Harbaugh said Jackson does not have a high-ankle sprain.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It's not a high ankle sprain, which is good news," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like.

"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there. So we'll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he'll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That's where we're at."

Harbaugh said it's too soon to say whether Jackson will practice Wednesday, and that the injury is not related to when he stepped on the down marker last week in Pittsburgh.

Jackson suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter Sunday in Cleveland when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low after throwing a pass on a rollout. Jackson was examined in the medical tent then taken on a cart to the locker room and declared out for the rest of the game at halftime.

If Jackson is unable to play Sunday, it would be the first game of his four-year career that he would miss because of injury. He's sat out two because of illness.

In relief of Jackson in Cleveland, Huntley was 27-of-38 for 270 yards with one touchdown. He also ran six times for 45 yards, but had two costly fumbles.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Could Play vs. Packers

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
news

Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

The Ravens boosted their safety depth by adding veteran Tony Jefferson to the practice squad, bringing back a popular player who spent three years in Baltimore.
news

Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Steps Up, Chris Westry Moves Into Starting Role

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman had more than twice as many snaps as veteran Sammy Watkins. Chris Westry stepped into Marlon Humphrey's void. A couple second-year defensive linemen stepped up for Calais Campbell.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Believe Trey Hendrickson Avoided Serious Back Injury

Kareem Hunt is expected to miss some time. Steelers ponder lineup changes on defense after being shredded by Minnesota.
news

What the Browns Said After Holding Off Ravens

Baker Mayfield said the Browns offense got conservative. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney said Tyler Huntley seemed faster than Lamar Jackson.
news

Late For Work 12/13: Pundits Praise Ravens' Refusal to Quit

Twitter doctor predicts short-term absence for Lamar Jackson. Media ponders the Ravens' playoff odds with their challenging schedule ahead. Pundits debate two-point decision and 'questionable' officiating. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss in Cleveland

The fight the Ravens showed Sunday bodes well for the likelihood of them being a tough out against any opponent, no matter how much adversity they're facing. You can do a lot with that.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Ankle Sprain, Team Will Further Evaluate Monday

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit Lamar Jackson low after a throw, knocking the quarterback out of the game.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Ravens' Resilience in Second-Half Comeback

Rallying the Ravens in the second half, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley overcame early mistakes and showed his talent during an impressive comeback that fell just short.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Decision to Go for Two-Point Conversion Early

Head Coach John Harbaugh called for a two-point conversion after the Ravens' first fourth-quarter touchdown instead of waiting until later.
news

Rookie WR Rashod Bateman Has a Breakout Game in Cleveland

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman posted his first 100-yard game and should have had his first touchdown but it was ruled short.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising