Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

The Ravens will prepare as if Lamar Jackson will play against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

After further evaluation of his injured right ankle Monday, Harbaugh said Jackson does not have a high-ankle sprain.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It's not a high ankle sprain, which is good news," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like.

"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there. So we'll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he'll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That's where we're at."