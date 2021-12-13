Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

The Ravens will prepare as if Lamar Jackson will play against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
After further evaluation of his injured right ankle Monday, Harbaugh said Jackson does not have a high-ankle sprain.
"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It's not a high ankle sprain, which is good news," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like.
"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there. So we'll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he'll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That's where we're at."
Harbaugh said it's too soon to say whether Jackson will practice Wednesday, and that the injury is not related to when he stepped on the down marker last week in Pittsburgh.
Jackson suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter Sunday in Cleveland when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low after throwing a pass on a rollout. Jackson was examined in the medical tent then taken on a cart to the locker room and declared out for the rest of the game at halftime.
If Jackson is unable to play Sunday, it would be the first game of his four-year career that he would miss because of injury. He's sat out two because of illness.
In relief of Jackson in Cleveland, Huntley was 27-of-38 for 270 yards with one touchdown. He also ran six times for 45 yards, but had two costly fumbles.