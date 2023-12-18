Ravens' Playoff Picture After Clinching Their Spot

The Ravens punched their playoff ticket with Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars, but there's still work to be done.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Ravens have a 92% chance of winning the AFC North and 63% chance of finishing with the top seed and a first-round bye.

The Ravens (11-3) have a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins (10-4) and two-game lead over the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) in the AFC race.

To win the division:

The Joe Flacco-led Browns (9-5) are still just two games behind the Ravens.

If the Browns lose one more game and the Ravens win one more, Baltimore captures the North and at least one home playoff game.

If the two teams finished tied in the standings, however, Cleveland wins the division.

Even if the Bengals (8-6) were to win out and the Ravens were to lose out, Baltimore would still be the division winner because of its head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here are the remaining schedules for the Browns and Bengals:

Cleveland Browns:

@ Texans (8-6)

vs. Jets (5-9)

@ Bengals (8-6)

Cincinnati Bengals:

@ Steelers (7-7)

@ Chiefs (9-5)

vs. Browns (9-5)

To secure the No. 1 seed:

If the Ravens win out, they will keep the top seed.

If the Ravens beat the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 17, they have an excellent chance.

In that case, the Ravens would need to win one other game, or the Chiefs would have to lose one of their remaining three games.