Position Review/Preview: Outside Linebacker

Feb 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Odafe Oweh
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

Players Under Contract

Odafe Oweh

David Ojabo

Tavius Robinson

Malik Hamm

Tyus Bowser

Pending Free Agents

Jadeveon Clowney

Kyle Van Noy

Malik Harrison

Season in Review

Clowney (9.5 sacks) and Van Noy (9) were key pieces in a Baltimore defense that led the league in sacks. Oweh took a step forward both as a pass rusher and run stopper, but Ojabo (knee) was hurt early in the season and Bowser (knee) missed the entire year. Harrison stepped in as an edge defender and Robinson played 29% of the defensive snaps as a rookie.

What to Watch This Offseason

Perhaps Clowney or Van Noy will return, but both veterans might take their time weighing options and both probably would cost more than last year. Ojabo needs to get healthy and stay on the field after missing most of his first two seasons. Drafting an edge player is also a distinct possibility, even if the Ravens sign a veteran pass rusher in the spring or summer.

