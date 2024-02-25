Position Review/Preview: Outside Linebacker

Players Under Contract
Odafe Oweh
David Ojabo
Tavius Robinson
Malik Hamm
Tyus Bowser
Pending Free Agents
Jadeveon Clowney
Kyle Van Noy
Malik Harrison
Season in Review
Clowney (9.5 sacks) and Van Noy (9) were key pieces in a Baltimore defense that led the league in sacks. Oweh took a step forward both as a pass rusher and run stopper, but Ojabo (knee) was hurt early in the season and Bowser (knee) missed the entire year. Harrison stepped in as an edge defender and Robinson played 29% of the defensive snaps as a rookie.
What to Watch This Offseason
Perhaps Clowney or Van Noy will return, but both veterans might take their time weighing options and both probably would cost more than last year. Ojabo needs to get healthy and stay on the field after missing most of his first two seasons. Drafting an edge player is also a distinct possibility, even if the Ravens sign a veteran pass rusher in the spring or summer.