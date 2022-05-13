Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

The Ravens' longest flight of the 2022 season will come in the preseason, as the team will fly to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in the second preseason game.

It's the longest the Ravens have ever traveled for a preseason game in franchise history. There's previously been trips to Dallas and other cities in the Midwest, but never out West.

Overall, Baltimore will have the third-fewest miles (9,500) traveled of any team in the NFL during the regular season. There's still a three-week break between the trip to Arizona and the regular-season opener, so plenty of time to rest up.