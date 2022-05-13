Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

May 13, 2022
The Ravens' longest flight of the 2022 season will come in the preseason, as the team will fly to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in the second preseason game.

It's the longest the Ravens have ever traveled for a preseason game in franchise history. There's previously been trips to Dallas and other cities in the Midwest, but never out West.

Overall, Baltimore will have the third-fewest miles (9,500) traveled of any team in the NFL during the regular season. There's still a three-week break between the trip to Arizona and the regular-season opener, so plenty of time to rest up.

The Ravens' preseason will start with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11, then they'll be back at M&T Bank Stadium for the preseason closer on Aug. 27 against the Washington Commanders.

The trip to face the Cardinals will include a reunion with wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who was traded to Arizona during the draft. Surely, there will be a lot of pregame hugs.

However, it remains to be seen how much the Ravens (or Cardinals) starters will play in the second preseason game. After J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the preseason finale last year in Washington, Head Coach John Harbaugh lamented giving the starters even one series.

Advertising